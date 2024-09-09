Yermak: russia's aggression against Ukraine has global consequences

Yermak said that the aggression of the terrorist state against Ukraine has global consequences and concerns not only Ukraine but the whole world. This was stated during a conversation with representatives of the Latin American media by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking to foreign journalists, the head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of the international community's participation in restoring a just peace for Ukraine, particularly countries that respect the UN Charter and international law.

It is not only about our freedom and independence, territorial integrity. It is also about you and your countries. Because this war is a test for the world. We all - in Latin America, in Africa, in Asia - want to live in a safe world where there are rules, where international law is in force, not in a world where whoever is strong, whoever is big, has all the rights - said Andriy Yermak.

He also spoke in detail about the Peace Formula, which should become a roadmap for ending the war. Yermak reminded that Ukraine did not start the aggression and does not claim any foreign territories.

What we want and what we are fighting for is only our territory. It is an internationally recognized border. This is our freedom. This is a very fundamental issue, and this is the basis of President Zelensky's Peace Formula - emphasized Andriy Yermak.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to Ukraine's cooperation with key partners - the United States, the European Union, and the countries of the Global South.

