Yermak and Milei discussed Ukrainian-Argentine agreements

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Office of the President of Argentina, Carina Milei. What they talked about was reported by the press service of the Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President of Ukraine's website, the main topic of this conversation was the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Argentina and his talks with the newly elected President Javier Millais.

In particular, an exchange of visits by government delegations from both countries was announced to take place in the near future. Such meetings are important for the continuation of the dialogue between the two countries.

Andriy Yermak and Karina Milei also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. The Head of the President's Office invited Argentine representatives to a meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the leaders of the countries to be held in Davos.

The discussion also touched upon the organization of a Ukraine-Latin America summit. It is noted that this idea was previously supported by the Presidents of both countries during their last meeting in Buenos Aires.