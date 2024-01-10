Yermak and Milei discussed Ukrainian-Argentine agreements

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 20551 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 42386 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 32842 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 37148 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112147 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117092 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149123 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172794 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 68512 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 79290 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102202 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 69335 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 45268 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 42386 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112147 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241348 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 20551 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102202 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149123 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109476 views
Yermak and Milei discussed Ukrainian-Argentine agreements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22471 views

Andriy Yermak and Carina Milei discussed the implementation of Ukrainian-Argentine agreements and planned mutual visits. They also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace and a potential Ukraine-Latin America summit.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Office of the President of Argentina, Carina Milei. What they talked about was reported by the press service of the Internet representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President of Ukraine's website, the main topic of this conversation was the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Argentina and his talks with the newly elected President Javier Millais.

In particular, an exchange of visits by government delegations from both countries was announced to take place in the near future. Such meetings are important for the continuation of the dialogue between the two countries.

Andriy Yermak and Karina Milei also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. The Head of the President's Office invited Argentine representatives to a meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the leaders of the countries to be held in Davos.

The discussion also touched upon the organization of a Ukraine-Latin America summit. It is noted that this idea was previously supported by the Presidents of both countries during their last meeting in Buenos Aires.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

