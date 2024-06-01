"Yellow" level of danger: forecasters warned of thunderstorms in Kiev and the region
Kyiv • UNN
According to the warning of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, a thunderstorm with heavy rain is expected in Kiev and the Kiev region until the end of the day on June 1.
The nearest person, with detention until the end of the day on June 1, is expected to have a thunderstorm in the capital. This was warned in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Kiev region and the city of Kiev. in the next two hours with a hold until the end of the day on June 1 thunderstorms
Forecasters warn that the city and region have declared and the danger level is "yellow".