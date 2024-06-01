"Yellow" level of danger: forecasters warned of thunderstorms in Kiev and the region

The nearest person, with detention until the end of the day on June 1, is expected to have a thunderstorm in the capital. This was warned in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Kiev region and the city of Kiev. in the next two hours with a hold until the end of the day on June 1 thunderstorms - - the message says.

Forecasters warn that the city and region have declared and the danger level is "yellow".