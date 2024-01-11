ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Yasno will start cutting off electricity to debtors from the end of January - CEO of the company

Yasno will start cutting off electricity to debtors from the end of January - CEO of the company

CEO Yasno announces the start of power cuts to debtors on January 29, with prior warning. Debtors will be ranked by the amount and duration of their debt.

Electricity supplier Yasno plans to start cutting off power to debtors on January 29. Before that, people will receive notifications and warnings about electricity debts. This was announced during a telethon by the company's CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports .

The first outages will begin somewhere on January 29. ... There are two types (disconnection warning - ed.) The first - we call it a notification, when the company, using all methods, from SMS, from Viber mailings and chats, to calling people, notifies that there is a debt, please pay.

- Kovalenko said

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that the second type of warnings are official documents that are sent 10 days in advance of a consumer's disconnection.

"This is the first stage, and a person has time (to pay off debts - ed.). And in 5 days, the networks send their warning letter. These 10 days are for getting out of the situation and paying the debt," Kovalenko added.

The CEO noted that the company ranks debtors from the highest to the lowest.

He noted that the second criterion is the depth of debt. That is, there are debtors with one month's debt, and this is not such a big problem. A much more significant problem is represented by  debts that are overdue for a year or more.

Kovalenko emphasized that warnings will not be sent to everyone at once, "everyone receives notifications that people will pay." "After the warning, 10 days will pass, and then the disconnection will be made. Give or take one day," Kovalenko said.

Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day11.01.24, 17:33 • 26581 view

"If a person has accumulated a large debt for various reasons and does not have the full amount to pay, we consider such cases, but we need communication. We need this person to come forward. And we sign so-called installment agreements, and there is an individual schedule according to which the person pays," he added.

Kovalenko also explained how to get the electricity back after paying the debt. "You will have to pay the debt. After that, you will need to get an invoice for electricity connection and pay this bill. It costs money to disconnect and reconnect. After the connection bill is paid, our colleagues from the power grids physically connect the subscriber to the supply within 5 days," Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the moratorium on power outages and penalties for utility bills. The area of active hostilities is an exception. 

