Yarovaya's demarche: why the Anti-Corruption Council at the Defense Ministry wants to influence the State Logistics Operator

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 19352 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 41130 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 32192 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36518 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112021 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117075 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149044 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 68035 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 78810 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102056 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 68824 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 44705 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 41130 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112021 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241262 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 19352 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102056 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149044 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109599 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109424 views
Yarovaya's demarche: why the Anti-Corruption Council at the Defense Ministry wants to influence the State Logistics Operator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 410475 views

Dana Yarova expressed frustration that her skills are not being used by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, claiming that the Anti-Corruption Council, which she chaired, is being left out as defense procurement is being transferred to the new "State Logistics Operator"

Civil activist Dana Yarova complained that she no longer has anything to do with the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. She also stated that the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense is allegedly being ignored. This is stated in her posts on Facebook, UNN reports.

At the same time, in Yarovaya's words one can almost immediately feel some kind of personal insult.

"I have nothing to do with MoD procurement anymore. My knowledge and skills are not needed by the new team of the Ministry of Defense. All procurement has been transferred to agencies. And there, no help is needed either," Yarovaya writes.

In the next post, Yarovaya boasts that she received the most votes out of all the candidates for membership in the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense. That the Anti-Corruption Council has allegedly saved billions of hryvnias in procurement. And not least because of her (Yarovaya's) activities.

She says that there are misunderstandings between her and the new Defense Ministry team, which can be resolved in a few days. 

"Yes, I got the most votes. Yes, I was not appointed, but elected. 

You have all read my reports, and if you wanted to, you could see that I have put in a lot of effort, and there is a result of my work, and it is measured in billions of hryvnias saved.  

Over the past two days, my posts have become somewhat emotional. Yes, there was a certain misunderstanding between me and the new leadership of the Defense Ministry.  But I understand the need for further work to optimize the MoD's procurement and save money on these procurements. 

Therefore, I decided to turn off the offended girl and try to resolve this misunderstanding in a working manner and I am taking a few days to do so. I hope that this will be successful, and I will be able to inform you about positive changes in the work of the Ministry of Defense. 

And if not, it will be a completely different story," Yarovaya notes.

These words openly smack of a kind of civic and activist blackmail: if we decide, everyone will be fine, if we don't, you'll have to watch out. Especially when it's not entirely clear what Yarovaya means by "solve".

There is one important point in this situation. A newly created state-owned enterprise, the State Logistics Operator, is now gradually starting to handle non-lethal procurement for the Armed Forces. It has a head, a team of managers and a work plan for a certain period. 

Yes, DOT was created by the Ministry of Defense. But it is important to understand that this is a state-owned enterprise. Organizing and conducting procurement for the Ukrainian army is the basis of its financial and economic activities. And it is accountable for the results of these activities to its founder: the Ministry of Defense.

In this context, Yarovaya's "indignation" is not clear: what does the DOT have to do with the Defense Ministry, which is an advisory body to the Defense Ministry, albeit an anti-corruption one?

If, for example, some of her advice leads to a disruption of procurement or the purchase of goods at an inflated price, the responsibility for this will be borne by the DOT management, and not by Yarovaya.

In this case, it would be logical to create a supervisory board for the State Logistics Operator, and even include several fighters against corruption in procurement for the Armed Forces. But the Public Anti-Corruption Council, as it is, should definitely not influence the activities of the state-owned enterprise. 

Despite the fact that the DOT is making its first steps in its activities, there are already enough complaints from Yarovaya. 

In particular, she argues that purchasing food directly from producers can lead to a 20-30% increase in the price of products.      

Yarovaya also does not likethe fact that the DOT plans to separate the procurement of products and the procurement of services for their delivery.

The possible intensification of Yarovaya's confrontation with the new Defense Ministry team is facilitated by the emergence of a new investigation into Tetyana Hlynianna, who is related to the company Active Company, which supplied the Armed Forces with scandalous eggs at 17 hryvnias. According to journalists, during the full-scale invasion, she became the owner of several hotels in Croatia.

Yarovaya, we recall, was one of the mouthpieces of that scandal, not least because of which, at the request of activists, the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Defense Ministry was created.

Yes, eggs for 17 hryvnias is a legacy of the previous team of the Ministry of Defense. But why not push this story again to show the importance of the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense and the need to maintain its influence on the State Logistics Operator...

"State Logistics Operator": the presentation took place, what's next26.12.23, 09:45 • 645072 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublications

