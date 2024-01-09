Yarovaya's demarche: why the Anti-Corruption Council at the Defense Ministry wants to influence the State Logistics Operator

Civil activist Dana Yarova complained that she no longer has anything to do with the procurement of the Ministry of Defense. She also stated that the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense is allegedly being ignored. This is stated in her posts on Facebook, UNN reports.

At the same time, in Yarovaya's words one can almost immediately feel some kind of personal insult.

"I have nothing to do with MoD procurement anymore. My knowledge and skills are not needed by the new team of the Ministry of Defense. All procurement has been transferred to agencies. And there, no help is needed either," Yarovaya writes.

In the next post, Yarovaya boasts that she received the most votes out of all the candidates for membership in the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense. That the Anti-Corruption Council has allegedly saved billions of hryvnias in procurement. And not least because of her (Yarovaya's) activities.

She says that there are misunderstandings between her and the new Defense Ministry team, which can be resolved in a few days.

"Yes, I got the most votes. Yes, I was not appointed, but elected.

You have all read my reports, and if you wanted to, you could see that I have put in a lot of effort, and there is a result of my work, and it is measured in billions of hryvnias saved.

Over the past two days, my posts have become somewhat emotional. Yes, there was a certain misunderstanding between me and the new leadership of the Defense Ministry. But I understand the need for further work to optimize the MoD's procurement and save money on these procurements.

Therefore, I decided to turn off the offended girl and try to resolve this misunderstanding in a working manner and I am taking a few days to do so. I hope that this will be successful, and I will be able to inform you about positive changes in the work of the Ministry of Defense.

And if not, it will be a completely different story," Yarovaya notes.

These words openly smack of a kind of civic and activist blackmail: if we decide, everyone will be fine, if we don't, you'll have to watch out. Especially when it's not entirely clear what Yarovaya means by "solve".

There is one important point in this situation. A newly created state-owned enterprise, the State Logistics Operator, is now gradually starting to handle non-lethal procurement for the Armed Forces. It has a head, a team of managers and a work plan for a certain period.

Yes, DOT was created by the Ministry of Defense. But it is important to understand that this is a state-owned enterprise. Organizing and conducting procurement for the Ukrainian army is the basis of its financial and economic activities. And it is accountable for the results of these activities to its founder: the Ministry of Defense.

In this context, Yarovaya's "indignation" is not clear: what does the DOT have to do with the Defense Ministry, which is an advisory body to the Defense Ministry, albeit an anti-corruption one?

If, for example, some of her advice leads to a disruption of procurement or the purchase of goods at an inflated price, the responsibility for this will be borne by the DOT management, and not by Yarovaya.

In this case, it would be logical to create a supervisory board for the State Logistics Operator, and even include several fighters against corruption in procurement for the Armed Forces. But the Public Anti-Corruption Council, as it is, should definitely not influence the activities of the state-owned enterprise.

Despite the fact that the DOT is making its first steps in its activities, there are already enough complaints from Yarovaya.

In particular, she argues that purchasing food directly from producers can lead to a 20-30% increase in the price of products.

Yarovaya also does not likethe fact that the DOT plans to separate the procurement of products and the procurement of services for their delivery.

The possible intensification of Yarovaya's confrontation with the new Defense Ministry team is facilitated by the emergence of a new investigation into Tetyana Hlynianna, who is related to the company Active Company, which supplied the Armed Forces with scandalous eggs at 17 hryvnias. According to journalists, during the full-scale invasion, she became the owner of several hotels in Croatia.

Yarovaya, we recall, was one of the mouthpieces of that scandal, not least because of which, at the request of activists, the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Defense Ministry was created.

Yes, eggs for 17 hryvnias is a legacy of the previous team of the Ministry of Defense. But why not push this story again to show the importance of the Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense and the need to maintain its influence on the State Logistics Operator...

