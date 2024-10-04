Wreckage of a Russian drone found in Romania

In Romania found fragments of a drone of Russian origin, they were seized for examination, reports UNN with reference to the Romanian Defense Ministry.

Details

On the morning of Friday, October 4, the Border Police informed the Romanian Ministry of National Defense of the presence of drone fragments in the area of the Licov Canal, about one kilometer from the confluence with the St. George branch.

“A group of specialists ... during this day investigated the said perimeter, from where they picked up fragments of the Russian-origin drone for examination in accordance with legal procedures,” the statement said.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense noted that the investigated area is located in the countryside, infrastructure elements are not affected.

“The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against some facilities and elements of the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law,” the statement said.

Romania confirms possible drone crossing of border during Russian attack on Ukraine, four fighter jets were raised