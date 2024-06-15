World Wind Day, International Surfing Day, Juggling Day. What else can be celebrated on June 15

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 50960 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136461 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141699 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233850 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162837 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54145 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36540 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49654 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101932 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233850 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217041 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217175 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106343 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157467 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160110 views
Actual
World Wind Day, International Surfing Day, Juggling Day. What else can be celebrated on June 15

World Wind Day, International Surfing Day, Juggling Day. What else can be celebrated on June 15

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102211 views

Today, June 15, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Wind Day. According to experts, the development of wind energy will help solve a number of problems not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of economy and environment.

Today, on June 15, various events are taking place in  many countries around the world to mark World Wind Day. The event was first celebrated in 2007 in several European countries, UNN reports.

The purpose of World Wind Day is to increase public understanding of the potential and inexhaustibility of wind resources and the positive effects of renewable energy sources.

Today, wind is one of the most promising alternative energy sources. According to experts, the development of wind energy will help solve a number of problems not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of economy and environment.

In particular, active work in this area can help reduce the huge amounts of money that are invested annually in the energy sector. As a result, the problem of limited fossil fuel resources will not be so acute, and the world will be able to overcome the crisis of global climate change.

Since 2011, on the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held on June 15 to mark the Day of Protection of Older Persons.

Older people are considered to be those who are over 60 years old. The World Health Organization has even proposed a special classification for them: 60-74 years old - elderly people, 75-89 - old people, over 90 years old - long-livers.

According to the United Nations, in the middle of the twenty-first century, the number of elderly people will account for almost 20% of the world's population. Most of them will be in developing countries.

Experts estimate that there were more than 11 million such people in Ukraine.

According to statistics, every sixth elderly person in the world experiences abuse from their relatives, neighbors, and strangers.

On the third Saturday of June, outdoor enthusiasts can join the International Surfing Day.

Surfing originated on the oceanic culture island of Polynesia and was first discovered by Captain Cook in 1778. The first major surfing competition was held in 1928 in California. The world record for the longest ride is 3 hours and 55 minutes, set by surfer Gary Saavedra in 2011.

Fans of circus arts can celebrate World Juggling Day today. The event was founded in honor of the fact that the International Association of Jugglers was established on June 15, 1947.

Juggling is the manipulation of various objects, including balls, rings, clubs, etc. Juggling can help you develop hand dexterity and coordination, straighten your posture, and even relieve stress and improve your mood.

You should smile today, because June 15 is the unofficial Day of the Power of Smile.

Scientists have proven that people who smile often live longer and happier lives. Smiling actively fights stress, helps lower blood pressure, and stimulates the brain.

Also today, lovers of the environment and photography can join the Day of Nature Photography.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Amos, who was born in the third century B.C. near Bethlehem in a poor family.

It is believed that Amos was the first known prophet to write, and many of his prophecies came true.

On June 15, Mykhailo, Stepan, and Semen celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising