World Wind Day, International Surfing Day, Juggling Day. What else can be celebrated on June 15

Today, on June 15, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Wind Day. The event was first celebrated in 2007 in several European countries, UNN reports.

The purpose of World Wind Day is to increase public understanding of the potential and inexhaustibility of wind resources and the positive effects of renewable energy sources.

Today, wind is one of the most promising alternative energy sources. According to experts, the development of wind energy will help solve a number of problems not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of economy and environment.

In particular, active work in this area can help reduce the huge amounts of money that are invested annually in the energy sector. As a result, the problem of limited fossil fuel resources will not be so acute, and the world will be able to overcome the crisis of global climate change.

Since 2011, on the initiative of the United Nations, events have been held on June 15 to mark the Day of Protection of Older Persons.

Older people are considered to be those who are over 60 years old. The World Health Organization has even proposed a special classification for them: 60-74 years old - elderly people, 75-89 - old people, over 90 years old - long-livers.

According to the United Nations, in the middle of the twenty-first century, the number of elderly people will account for almost 20% of the world's population. Most of them will be in developing countries.

Experts estimate that there were more than 11 million such people in Ukraine.

According to statistics, every sixth elderly person in the world experiences abuse from their relatives, neighbors, and strangers.

On the third Saturday of June, outdoor enthusiasts can join the International Surfing Day.

Surfing originated on the oceanic culture island of Polynesia and was first discovered by Captain Cook in 1778. The first major surfing competition was held in 1928 in California. The world record for the longest ride is 3 hours and 55 minutes, set by surfer Gary Saavedra in 2011.

Fans of circus arts can celebrate World Juggling Day today. The event was founded in honor of the fact that the International Association of Jugglers was established on June 15, 1947.

Juggling is the manipulation of various objects, including balls, rings, clubs, etc. Juggling can help you develop hand dexterity and coordination, straighten your posture, and even relieve stress and improve your mood.

You should smile today, because June 15 is the unofficial Day of the Power of Smile.

Scientists have proven that people who smile often live longer and happier lives. Smiling actively fights stress, helps lower blood pressure, and stimulates the brain.

Also today, lovers of the environment and photography can join the Day of Nature Photography.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Prophet Amos, who was born in the third century B.C. near Bethlehem in a poor family.

It is believed that Amos was the first known prophet to write, and many of his prophecies came true.

On June 15, Mykhailo, Stepan, and Semen celebrate their name days.