World Free Love and Golden Retriever Day: what is being celebrated today

Today, February 3, marks the World Day Against Profanity, Free Love Day and International Golden Retriever Day, UNN reports.

So, today you can join the celebration of the Day of Combating Profanity.

Profanity exists in every language, and people use it to verbally express aggression. Swear words interfere with literate and cultural speech, and also signal psychological problems. Negative words multiply the negativity in our lives.

Every year on this day, the world celebrates an unofficial holiday - World Free Love Day. The holiday is dedicated to the idea of love as a universal value that is free from prejudice, discrimination and restrictions.

The concept of free love itself emerged in the mid-20th century as part of cultural and social change. It was associated with the movement for human rights, sexual freedom, and against restrictions and stigmatization of personal life and boundaries by society. Free Love Day originated in Germany. Its purpose is to remind society of the importance of respecting the various forms of love expression to which any person, regardless of gender, is entitled.

Also, on February 3, 1821, Elizabeth Blackwell was born, in whose honor this event was introduced.

Since childhood, the girl dreamed of becoming a doctor. But because of the stereotypes that existed at the time, she could not get a professional medical education for a long time. In 1849, she graduated from medical college.

In 1869, Elizabeth opened a practice in London, continuing to fight for the rights of women in the medical profession. In 1874, she managed to establish a medical school for women.

Blackwell is the author of numerous medical articles and books on prevention, hygiene, and sanitation. She has also been concerned with family planning, medical ethics, and Christian morality in medicine.

In addition, February 3 is International Golden Retriever Day. This is a holiday for one of the most popular dog breeds in the world. In particular, this day is dedicated to raising awareness of their needs and promoting a responsible attitude towards pets in general, which are primarily family members, not toys.

The day was founded by Kristen Schroyer in 2012 in memory of her golden retriever, Quincy.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Anna the Prophetess.

Anna was a widow and led a righteous life. According to legend, when she was 84 years old, Mary and Joseph brought the baby Jesus to the temple, she took him in her arms, and proclaimed that he was the future Messiah.

Anna, Semen, and Dmytro celebrate their name days on February 3.