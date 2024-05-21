ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Women doctors and pharmacists will have to register for military service for official employment

Women doctors and pharmacists will have to register for military service for official employment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23897 views

According to a new resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, women doctors and pharmacists now need a military ID card for official employment in Ukraine.

From now on, women doctors and pharmacists need to have a military ID card for official employment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024.. № 563.   

Details 

According to the document, Kabin ruled out a hole that allowed women with medical or Pharmaceutical Education to get a job without a military ID card.

Now all doctors and pharmacists must register for military service if they want to continue working.

12.delete the first paragraph of paragraph 51.   

- stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers. 

Previously, this rule provided that women who received an education in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and were not registered in the military could be employed as non-military until the end of 2026. Now this norm has been excluded.

The issue of women's mobilization is not relevant today - Center for Countering Disinformation10.04.24, 15:58 • 21842 views

At the same time, the Cabinet of ministers left the norm, according to which the heads of state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations inform the shopping center about women who work in these organizations and who have received an education in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and are not registered in the military.

It is also noted that unemployed women arrive independently at the relevant district (city) territorial recruitment and Social Support Center in order to take them to the military Register of those liable for military service.

Recall

Chairman of the NGO "Vilni Ta Virni", volunteer soldier Vitaliy Gersak said that the protection of female veterans should become one of the priorities of veteran policy in Ukraine.

Ukrainians who have been deregistered due to traveling abroad must personally come to the TCC to register21.05.24, 14:36 • 43282 views

