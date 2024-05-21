Women doctors and pharmacists will have to register for military service for official employment

From now on, women doctors and pharmacists need to have a military ID card for official employment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024.. № 563.

Details

According to the document, Kabin ruled out a hole that allowed women with medical or Pharmaceutical Education to get a job without a military ID card.

Now all doctors and pharmacists must register for military service if they want to continue working.

12.delete the first paragraph of paragraph 51. - stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers.

Previously, this rule provided that women who received an education in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and were not registered in the military could be employed as non-military until the end of 2026. Now this norm has been excluded.

At the same time, the Cabinet of ministers left the norm, according to which the heads of state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations inform the shopping center about women who work in these organizations and who have received an education in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and are not registered in the military.

It is also noted that unemployed women arrive independently at the relevant district (city) territorial recruitment and Social Support Center in order to take them to the military Register of those liable for military service.

Chairman of the NGO "Vilni Ta Virni", volunteer soldier Vitaliy Gersak said that the protection of female veterans should become one of the priorities of veteran policy in Ukraine.

