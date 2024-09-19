Woman's body found in abandoned well in Zhytomyr region: murder investigation underway

The body of a missing 29-year-old woman with signs of violent death was found in a well in Brusyliv, Zhytomyr region. Police are looking for a 32-year-old man and are investigating the murder, the regional police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

A 29-year-old resident of Brusylova village reportedly left home on September 10 and did not return. The woman's relatives reported her disappearance to the police.

"On the evening of September 13, her body was found with signs of violent death in an abandoned well on the territory of a private household in the village of Brusylove. At the same time, the 32-year-old owner of the house disappeared from his place of residence. The police are establishing his whereabouts," the police said.

Police investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative and detective actions are ongoing.

