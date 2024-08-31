Woman with a knife attacks bus passengers in Germany: 5 injured

In Siegen, Germany, five people were injured in a bus attack, including three who were seriously injured. The attack was committed by a 32-year-old woman. She probably had mental disorders. Writes UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

In Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia, five people were injured in a bus attack, three of them with life-threatening injuries, Dortmund police said. The bus was on a special route to transport guests to the city's 800th anniversary celebration and had more than 40 passengers, including children.

The attacker, a 32-year-old woman with German citizenship, was previously known to the police. No further details about her or her motives have been released, but the statement said there was no reason to suspect terrorist motives. According to the dpa news agency, there are signs that the woman suffered from mental disorders.

The bus driver quickly reacted to the situation, stopped the vehicle and opened the doors, allowing passengers to quickly leave the dangerous place and avoid further casualties.

Recall

At a city festival in Solingen, Germany, an unknown man attacked passers-by with a knife. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and several were seriously injured.