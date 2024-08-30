Woman sets up scheme to sell counterfeit cigarettes in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, a woman set up a scheme for the supply and subsequent sale of counterfeit tobacco products. The goods and the cars used to deliver them were seized. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN reports.

It is noted that a resident of Kyiv region organized the supply of counterfeit cigarettes to the region. She then sold them through an extensive network of retail outlets, in particular in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.

During the investigation, the BES detectives found and seized almost 17 thousand packs of illegally manufactured cigarettes and two cars used to transport the goods to the points of sale. The estimated value of the seized goods is over UAH 1.6 million. - the Bureau of Economic Security said in a statement.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed, the woman was served a notice of suspicion, and the indictment was sent to court.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN , said that without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.