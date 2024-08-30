Woman sets up scheme to sell counterfeit cigarettes in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The woman set up the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products through a retail network. 17 thousand packs of cigarettes and two cars worth over UAH 1.6 million were seized.
In Kyiv region, a woman set up a scheme for the supply and subsequent sale of counterfeit tobacco products. The goods and the cars used to deliver them were seized. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN reports.
It is noted that a resident of Kyiv region organized the supply of counterfeit cigarettes to the region. She then sold them through an extensive network of retail outlets, in particular in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.
During the investigation, the BES detectives found and seized almost 17 thousand packs of illegally manufactured cigarettes and two cars used to transport the goods to the points of sale. The estimated value of the seized goods is over UAH 1.6 million.
The pre-trial investigation has been completed, the woman was served a notice of suspicion, and the indictment was sent to court.
Optional
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN , said that without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.
At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products - more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be. In addition, the experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple: the arrival of experts, production of several packs in their presence, prompt analysis of all characteristics on site (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), and a conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to investigate the facts of illegal tobacco production are now being issued in the amount of dozens a day, and the state must have clarity on this issue