Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Woman loses control of fire while burning dead wood in Kharkiv region and dies

Woman loses control of fire while burning dead wood in Kharkiv region and dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12791 views

In the Kharkiv region, a 67-year-old woman died while burning dead wood and dry grass after losing control of the fire and ending up in the center of the fire.

A 67-year-old woman died in Kharkiv region while burning dead wood. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to witnesses, on June 12, in the village of Ivano-Shyichyne, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, a local resident was burning dry grass and garbage around her estate. It is noted that she lost control of the situation, found herself in the center of the fire and died. The body was found in the ashes by local residents.

Burning dry vegetation poses a real threat to your health and life. In addition, fires in ecosystems can cause uncontrolled fire spread to residential buildings, destroy fertile

- the SES added.

Recall

In March, a large-scale fire broke out near the village of Slobidske in Kharkiv region due to the burning of dry grass. It took 50 rescuers and 10 tankers to extinguish the fire, which covered an area of 7 hectares for 13 hours.

The State Emergency Service calls dry grass burning the main cause of fires. The emergency service also emphasizes that the law provides for a fine of UAH 3060 to 6120 for burning dry grass.

Fainted and fell into the fire: a woman died in Kharkiv region while burning dry grass01.04.24, 18:02 • 25322 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising