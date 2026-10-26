Witness in MP Labaziuk’s case sentenced for remaining silent

In Kyiv, a court handed down a verdict to a witness in the case of a member of parliament accused of attempting to bribe top officials in the reconstruction sector, for refusing to testify at the High Anti-Corruption Court. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported this on October 26, UNN writes.

According to a source who spoke to UNN, the case concerns MP Labaziuk.

On October 26, 2026, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv handed down a verdict against a person—a witness in the case involving a sitting MP and his accomplice, who were exposed while providing an unlawful benefit to the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine—the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine—and the Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine - the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported.

Before beginning the witness's examination, as stated, "the court established that there were no circumstances that would make it impossible for him to testify." He was then sworn in and warned of criminal liability for refusing to testify. However, when the prosecutor began asking questions, the witness refused to testify.

In connection with this, the witness was notified of suspicion of refusing to testify. In February 2026, the indictment in the case was sent to the Solomianskyi District Court for consideration on the merits.

"Having heard the parties' arguments, the court found the person guilty of committing the offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 385 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and imposed a punishment in the form of a fine of UAH 3,400," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office noted that "the prosecutor is currently considering whether the punishment corresponds to the degree of gravity of the criminal offense and the personality of the accused."

Update

As UNN reported, in November 2023, MP Serhii Labaziuk of the "For the Future" group was notified of suspicion of providing a bribe to the then Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine—the Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Oleksandr Kubrakov)—and the Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Mustafa Nayyem).