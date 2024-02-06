Who ordered Katya Handziuk's murder: they are trying to drag out the case due to the statute of limitations

The case of Kherson activist Katya Handziuk is being delayed by the statute of limitations. Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, wrote about it on Facebook, UNN reports.

They are trying to delay the case of Katya Handziuk due to the statute of limitations. On February 5, the first hearing of the appeal in the case of Katya Handziuk was held. The accused party appealed against the convictions of Katya Levin and Manger. The former, it turns out, has a sick heart and should not be held in custody, and the latter was called an ambulance because of his blood pressure and temperature. No wonder, traditionally, murderers become very sick when they have to answer for their actions - Yurchyshyn wrote.

Details

Yurchyshyn insists that this appeal looks like the defense wants to delay the case as much as possible, because a lot of time has passed since the attack on the Kherson activist, and therefore the case may be closed due to the statute of limitations.

According to Yurchyshyn's calculations, it will be possible to bring the perpetrators to justice by 2028, as the attack itself took place in 2018.

The killer has already served 5.5 years. The defense will slow down the case as much as possible, claiming that not all versions have been verified. The workload on the courts is enormous. The next hearing will be held on February 12, and then in April. Interest in the case of Katya Handziuk is falling, and this is only to the benefit of the guilty. - the activist argued his assumptions.

He also noted that in parallel with the above, pressure is being exerted on Judge Ivanina of the Dnipro District Court, who sentenced the murderers.

We have already received a partial answer to the question Who ordered Katya Handziuk's murder? proving that there is justice. Now we have to keep this case in the public eye and bring the perpetrators to justice. - Yurchyshyn urged.

Optional

In June 2023, the two perpetrators of the murder of activist were sentenced to 10 years in prison. The former head of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manger, was found guilty of ordering the attack, and his assistant, Oleksiy Levin, was found guilty of organizing it.

In June 2019, the court found the members of the attackers guilty and sentenced them to prison: Torbin - 6.5 years, Grabchuk - 6 years, Vasyanovych and Vyshnevsky - 4 years each, and Horbunov - 3 years in prison.

In October 2020, the court sentenced Ihor Pavlovskyi for not having promised to conceal the crime in advance.