Who ordered Katya Handziuk's murder: they are trying to drag out the case due to the statute of limitations

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 14263 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104472 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132382 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132434 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178091 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 37787 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100187 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98416 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101656 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 14263 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278234 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246530 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231719 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257115 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 18119 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104766 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120995 views
Who ordered Katya Handziuk's murder: they are trying to drag out the case due to the statute of limitations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29897 views

The case of the murder of Kherson activist Katya Handziuk is at risk of being closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, as the defense is trying to delay the trial.

The case of Kherson activist Katya Handziuk is being delayed by the statute of limitations. Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, wrote about it on Facebook, UNN reports.

They are trying to delay the case of Katya Handziuk due to the statute of limitations. On February 5, the first hearing of the appeal in the case of Katya Handziuk was held. The accused party appealed against the convictions of Katya Levin and Manger. The former, it turns out, has a sick heart and should not be held in custody, and the latter was called an ambulance because of his blood pressure and temperature. No wonder, traditionally, murderers become very sick when they have to answer for their actions

- Yurchyshyn wrote.

Details

Yurchyshyn insists that this appeal looks like the defense wants to delay the case as much as possible, because a lot of time has passed since the attack on the Kherson activist, and therefore the case may be closed due to the statute of limitations.

According to Yurchyshyn's calculations, it will be possible to bring the perpetrators to justice by 2028, as the attack itself took place in 2018.

The killer has already served 5.5 years. The defense will slow down the case as much as possible, claiming that not all versions have been verified. The workload on the courts is enormous. The next hearing will be held on February 12, and then in April. Interest in the case of Katya Handziuk is falling, and this is only to the benefit of the guilty.

- the activist argued his assumptions.

He also noted that in parallel with the above, pressure is being exerted on Judge Ivanina of the Dnipro District Court, who sentenced the murderers.

We have already received a partial answer to the question Who ordered Katya Handziuk's murder? proving that there is justice. Now we have to keep this case in the public eye and bring the perpetrators to justice. 

- Yurchyshyn urged.

Optional

In June 2023, the two perpetrators of the murder of activist were sentenced to 10 years in prison. The former head of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manger, was found guilty of ordering the attack, and his assistant, Oleksiy Levin, was found guilty of organizing it.

In June 2019, the court found the members of the attackers guilty and sentenced them to prison: Torbin - 6.5 years, Grabchuk - 6 years, Vasyanovych and Vyshnevsky - 4 years each, and Horbunov - 3 years in prison.

In October 2020, the court sentenced Ihor Pavlovskyi for not having promised to conceal the crime in advance.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies
facebookFacebook

