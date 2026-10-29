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Where to refuel cheapest on October 29: prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Fuel prices have risen at Ukrainian gas stations. The cheapest A-95 gasoline and autogas are at Ukrnafta, while the most expensive diesel is at SOCAR.

Where to refuel cheapest on October 29: prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas

Fuel prices at Ukrainian filling stations have risen again. At the same time, they vary depending on the network and type of fuel, reports UNN.

Details

Among the most popular networks, the lowest price for regular A-95 gasoline is once again at Ukrnafta, namely UAH 88.90/l. At UPG, it costs UAH 89.90/l, while at OKKO and WOG it costs UAH 92.90/l. At SOCAR, the price of A-95 gasoline is UAH 95.90/l. Premium 100-octane gasoline is cheapest at UPG—UAH 100.90/l. At OKKO and WOG, it costs UAH 102.90/l, while at SOCAR it costs UAH 105/l.

Ukrnafta and UPG offer the lowest price for regular diesel, namely UAH 102.90/l each. At the same time, Euro diesel at OKKO and WOG costs UAH 106.90/l.

The most expensive diesel is SOCAR's NANO Extro at UAH 111/l.

As for autogas, it can be purchased most cheaply at Ukrnafta—for UAH 55.90/l. At UPG, its price is UAH 56.90/l, at SOCAR—UAH 58.50/l, at WOG—UAH 58.90/l, and at OKKO—UAH 59.90/l. 

What are fuel prices as of October 29

OKKO

Pulls 100 gasoline — UAH 102.90/l.

Pulls 95 gasoline — UAH 95.90/l.

A-95 Euro gasoline — UAH 92.90/l.

Pulls diesel — UAH 109.90/l.

Euro diesel — UAH 106.90/l.

Autogas — UAH 59.90/l (+UAH 2.40).

WOG

100 gasoline — UAH 102.90/l.

95 Mustang gasoline — UAH 95.90/l.

95 Euro gasoline — UAH 92.90/l.

Mustang diesel — UAH 109.90/l.

Euro-5 diesel — UAH 106.90/l.

Autogas — UAH 58.90/l.

SOCAR

NANO 100 gasoline — UAH 105/l.

NANO 95 gasoline — UAH 98.90/l.

A-95 gasoline — UAH 95.90/l.

NANO Extro diesel — UAH 111/l.

NANO diesel — UAH 108/l.

Autogas — UAH 58.50/l (+UAH 1).

"Ukrnafta"

95 Energy gasoline — UAH 91.90/l.

A-95 gasoline — UAH 88.90/l.

A-92 gasoline — UAH 86.90/l.

Energy diesel — UAH 104.90/l.

Diesel — UAH 102.90/l.

Autogas — UAH 55.90/l (+UAH 1).

UPG

UPG 100 gasoline — UAH 100.90/l.

UPG 95 gasoline — UAH 92.90/l.

A-95 gasoline — UAH 89.90/l.

upgDIESEL diesel — UAH 104.90/l.

EURO DIESEL diesel — UAH 102.90/l.

Autogas — UAH 56.90/l (+UAH 1).

Fuel prices at gas stations hit record highs again: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost now21.10.26, 10:37 • 4839 views

Alla Kiosak

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