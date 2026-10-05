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What will happen to Christa Pike after the botched execution remains unknown – her lawyer described her condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Death-row inmate Christa Pike is on a ventilator after two failed injections. Doctors are not predicting her recovery or the consequences.

What will happen to Christa Pike after the botched execution remains unknown – her lawyer described her condition

Christa Pike, who was sentenced to death in the United States, remains in critical condition after two unsuccessful execution attempts. Her attorney, Stephen Ferrell, said that doctors are currently unable to predict whether she will recover or what the consequences may be, BBC reports, citing UNN.

Details

According to Ferrell, 50-year-old Pike is still in the hospital and connected to a ventilator. Doctors are trying to remove from her body the two doses of pentobarbital administered during the execution attempts.

She is still in the hospital, connected to a ventilator, in critical condition. We still do not know the prognosis and may not know it for several more days

– the attorney said.

The consequences of the botched execution remain unclear

Ferrell also noted that, to the best of his knowledge, Pike has still not regained consciousness. Even if she survives, it is currently unknown how complete her recovery will be.

If she recovers – she may not recover fully – questions may arise regarding her competency. We simply do not know anything about this

– he said.

Tennessee authorities have not yet said whether they will attempt to carry out the death sentence again. Following the incident, the state's governor, Bill Lee, suspended all executions until the end of the year, while the head of the prison system announced his resignation.

The scandal following the botched execution of Christa Pike in the United States is gaining momentum — the prison warden has resigned03.10.26, 23:37 • 8184 views

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. On Wednesday, she survived two lethal injection attempts, after which she was hospitalized in critical condition.

After a botched execution, Christa Pike is unconscious and on a ventilator in critical condition03.10.26, 00:38 • 6121 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Tennessee
United States