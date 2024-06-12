Russians are already experiencing strikes by Western weapons on their territory, and it is too late for them to prepare for them. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the permission to use Western weapons against Russia will definitely ease the situation at the front, but: “No less, no more.

The DIU chief noted that Russians are already feeling the impact of Western weapons on their territory, and it is too late for them to prepare for them: “As the saying goes: it's too late to drink Borjomi.

On June 1, Ukraine destroyed and damaged Russian S-300/S-400 systems on Russian territory using Western-style artillery systems, Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin confirmed on June 9.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially announced any other strikes against Russia.

Budanov also denied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly has “red lines.

Do they [Putin's red lines] exist at all? No, they don't. If they do exist, where are they? Over the years, it has been said so many times: they have definitely crossed them... I think so [it's all a publicity stunt] he said.

