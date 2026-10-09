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Weekend forecast: Saturday will be rain-free, while an atmospheric front will bring precipitation on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

On Saturday, it will be dry and warm in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +24°C. On Sunday, rain will spread across the west, Vinnytsia region and the north, while temperatures in Kyiv will rise to +21°C.

Weekend forecast: Saturday will be rain-free, while an atmospheric front will bring precipitation on Sunday

On Saturday, October 10, no rain is expected in Ukraine, while on Sunday, October 11, an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to parts of the country. Synoptician Natalka Didenko published this weekend forecast on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"The synoptic weekend is ahead. What will it be like? On Saturday, October 10, it is definitely worth getting out into nature, going outside the city and breathing fresh air, because there will be no rain anywhere in Ukraine," Didenko wrote.

According to her, on Saturday "the air temperature is expected to be acceptable and comfortable."

In most regions of Ukraine, temperatures of +18°...+22° are expected, reaching up to +24° in the southern part; it will be slightly cooler in the northern part of Ukraine, at +16°...+18°.

"On Sunday, October 11, another atmospheric front will bring rain to the western regions of Ukraine and Vinnytsia region, while precipitation will also occur in the northern regions of Ukraine. No rain is expected in the south, east, or most central regions on Sunday," Didenko said.

The air temperature on October 11 will be low in the western regions, +10°...+13°; warm air masses will prevail across the rest of the country, at +19°...+24°, and in southern Ukraine, +23°...+26°.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv on October 10, according to the forecast, no precipitation is expected; the gusty wind will subside in the afternoon, and the maximum air temperature will range around +17°.

On Sunday, October 11, it will warm up to 21° in the capital; significant precipitation is unlikely, although a light rain may fall toward evening, Didenko said.

Julia Shramko

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