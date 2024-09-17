Weapons and explosives trafficking channel blocked in Kyiv: almost UAH 1.7 million worth of “goods” seized

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112556 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115613 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187974 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148163 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149641 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141499 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112294 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182332 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader
February 28, 08:49 PM • 33484 views

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33484 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33381 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 60673 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60673 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 57064 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 33824 views

03:40 AM • 33824 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187974 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192897 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182332 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197856 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197856 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147386 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142184 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158742 views
Weapons and explosives trafficking channel blocked in Kyiv: almost UAH 1.7 million worth of “goods” seized

Weapons and explosives trafficking channel blocked in Kyiv: almost UAH 1.7 million worth of "goods" seized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21576 views

Police detained three people selling weapons and ammunition in Kyiv. A large arsenal, including assault rifles, grenades and mines, worth about UAH 1.7 million was seized during the searches.

Kyiv police investigators, together with officers of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the State Security Service of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, exposed criminals who were selling illegal firearms, ammunition and explosives. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the three accomplices set up a "business" of illegal sale of automatic weapons, explosives and ammunition of various calibers. The weapons were sold in the capital exclusively during personal meetings and hidden in Kyiv region. The criminals face up to seven years in prison for their actions.  

According to the head of the department, Vadym Kolomiyets, three residents of Kyiv region aged 36 to 41 were involved in this crime: 

One of the defendants, through his acquaintances, searched for "clients" from different regions of the country who intended to purchase weapons and ammunition. Later, the buyer would come to Kyiv, where the defendants would sell him the selected "goods" during personal meetings for cash,

- Kolomiets said.

It was established that for the sake of secrecy, the dealers hid the illegal arsenal in the territory of households and garages of their relatives and acquaintances living in Kyiv region and sold it in the capital. As a result, during the searches, the following items were seized: more than 16 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, 132 grenade launchers, 69 grenades, 2 anti-tank mines, 4 anti-tank rocket grenades, 2 assault rifles, 1 machine gun and 5 kg of artillery powder. At black market prices, the value of the seized items is almost UAH 1.7 million. 

Investigators served one of the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the other offenders is currently being decided. According to the sanction of the article, they face up to seven years in prison for their actions.  The police continue to take measures to establish the origin of the weapons and ammunition, as well as possible accomplices of the detainees. 

Hemp worth UAH 25 million seized from drug dealer in Dnipro region17.09.24, 09:26 • 11848 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies

