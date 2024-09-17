Weapons and explosives trafficking channel blocked in Kyiv: almost UAH 1.7 million worth of “goods” seized

Kyiv police investigators, together with officers of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the State Security Service of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, exposed criminals who were selling illegal firearms, ammunition and explosives. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the three accomplices set up a "business" of illegal sale of automatic weapons, explosives and ammunition of various calibers. The weapons were sold in the capital exclusively during personal meetings and hidden in Kyiv region. The criminals face up to seven years in prison for their actions.

According to the head of the department, Vadym Kolomiyets, three residents of Kyiv region aged 36 to 41 were involved in this crime:

One of the defendants, through his acquaintances, searched for "clients" from different regions of the country who intended to purchase weapons and ammunition. Later, the buyer would come to Kyiv, where the defendants would sell him the selected "goods" during personal meetings for cash, - Kolomiets said.

It was established that for the sake of secrecy, the dealers hid the illegal arsenal in the territory of households and garages of their relatives and acquaintances living in Kyiv region and sold it in the capital. As a result, during the searches, the following items were seized: more than 16 thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, 132 grenade launchers, 69 grenades, 2 anti-tank mines, 4 anti-tank rocket grenades, 2 assault rifles, 1 machine gun and 5 kg of artillery powder. At black market prices, the value of the seized items is almost UAH 1.7 million.

Investigators served one of the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the other offenders is currently being decided. According to the sanction of the article, they face up to seven years in prison for their actions. The police continue to take measures to establish the origin of the weapons and ammunition, as well as possible accomplices of the detainees.

