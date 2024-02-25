We would like to finish with him earlier: Zelensky on Putin's plans for 2030

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2100 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47780 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185500 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363287 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
02:15 PM • 107169 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185412 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363173 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242430 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293555 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6602 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32234 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55686 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41951 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112431 views
We would like to finish with him earlier: Zelensky on Putin's plans for 2030

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31369 views

Zelenskyy said he wants to defeat Putin by 2030 and put an end to Russia's plans, as Putin has been working with numbers until then, and Ukraine wants to end him earlier.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that although the Russian dictator operates with numbers and plans until 2030, "we would like to finish with him earlier," UNN reports.

"We will offer a platform where Putin can agree that he lost this war and that it was a mistake. For him it is a small one, but for us it is a tragedy. And for the entire democratic world, it is a tragedy, of course. That is why there must be justice in this matter," the Head of State emphasized.

The President expressed his belief that Ukraine will not lose this war, as it has already passed its most difficult period - at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

"At least we don't have this alternative of not winning. There is no possibility of losing. Because if Ukraine loses, we will not exist. Therefore, we definitely do not want such an ending to the struggle for our lives," he emphasized.

Zelensky emphasized that the outcome of this war depends, among other things, on Ukraine's partners.

"If we are strong, with weapons, we will not lose this war. We will win. Because all of Putin's steps backwards will definitely have a big impact on his society. And he will already be thinking about internal security. Putin is always talking about plans for 2030. He sees himself until 2030. And we would like to finish with him earlier," the President explained.

He doesn't have a cell phone, and I don't work with telegraphs: Zelensky says whether he will answer Putin's call25.02.24, 21:03 • 111746 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
