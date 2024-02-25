We would like to finish with him earlier: Zelensky on Putin's plans for 2030

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that although the Russian dictator operates with numbers and plans until 2030, "we would like to finish with him earlier," UNN reports.

"We will offer a platform where Putin can agree that he lost this war and that it was a mistake. For him it is a small one, but for us it is a tragedy. And for the entire democratic world, it is a tragedy, of course. That is why there must be justice in this matter," the Head of State emphasized.

The President expressed his belief that Ukraine will not lose this war, as it has already passed its most difficult period - at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

"At least we don't have this alternative of not winning. There is no possibility of losing. Because if Ukraine loses, we will not exist. Therefore, we definitely do not want such an ending to the struggle for our lives," he emphasized.

Zelensky emphasized that the outcome of this war depends, among other things, on Ukraine's partners.

"If we are strong, with weapons, we will not lose this war. We will win. Because all of Putin's steps backwards will definitely have a big impact on his society. And he will already be thinking about internal security. Putin is always talking about plans for 2030. He sees himself until 2030. And we would like to finish with him earlier," the President explained.

