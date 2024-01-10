"We will warm wherever our people are": WOG donates more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the military of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

"We will warm wherever our people are": WOG donates more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the military of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

"We will warm wherever our people are": WOG donates more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the military of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

WOG has donated more than 1 million chemical hot water bottles to the Territorial Defense of Ukraine to combat hypothermia. These heating pads provide warmth for up to 8 hours.

Hypothermia and frostbite are extremely insidious enemies in winter. The military defending Ukraine on the front line have very limited opportunities to keep warm. Realizing this need, the WOG filling station network in cooperation with the +380 Charitable Foundation within the framework of the project "Warming up wherever our people are" purchased and delivered more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is perhaps the largest single charitable delivery of chemical heating pads for the Defense Forces.

The defenders will receive two types of heating pads: a pair of chemical hand warmers or a pair of shoe insoles. Their operating temperature is up to 45-60 °C, which will keep the defenders warm for up to 8 hours. These heating pads can be placed in shoes to keep feet warm, mittens, pockets, etc. 

"To keep our defenders warm, WOG has purchased more than 1 million chemical heating pads. We wanted to deliver them as a gift for the Christmas and New Year holidays, but the situation at the border prevented us from doing so. Despite a slight delay, the soldiers will receive much-needed support in the coming days. The sets of chemical heating pads will be distributed among the TRO units that are defending Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces," said Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations

"Most of the soldiers today are located in platoon strongholds and company strongholds. It is difficult to equip these places with stoves and other heating devices. Chemical heating pads allow the military to keep warm at least minimally and, most importantly, prevent hypothermia. Any support for the defenders is important in terms of improving their moral and psychological state, and providing them with chemical heating pads is also heating and helping to preserve the health of the defenders," said Volodymyr Sakhnevych, Colonel, Chief of Logistics, Deputy Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

"The synergy of responsible business and charitable organizations allows us to strengthen the country's defense capability and mobilization readiness, helping to bring our Victory closer. Nowadays, when the daily temperature is -10°C, the servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need individual heating means, in particular chemical hand and foot warmers, more than ever. That is why the cooperation of our foundation and the WOG filling station network within the project "We Warm Wherever Our People Are" is aimed at protecting the military personnel who are currently in the combat zone,"emphasized Oleksandr Pashynin, founder of the +380 Charitable Foundation. 

The International Charitable Foundation "Eurovector" provided assistance in organizing the operational logistics for the reception and shipment of the humanitarian cargo.

Chemical hot water bottles contain iron powder, activated carbon, and heat-retaining substances. They are stored in a tightly sealed bag that should be opened immediately before use, so that the mixture is heated by air and the warmers will keep the defenders warm for 4-8 hours. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

