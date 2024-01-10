"We will warm wherever our people are": WOG donates more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the military of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces

Hypothermia and frostbite are extremely insidious enemies in winter. The military defending Ukraine on the front line have very limited opportunities to keep warm. Realizing this need, the WOG filling station network in cooperation with the +380 Charitable Foundation within the framework of the project "Warming up wherever our people are" purchased and delivered more than 1,000,000 chemical heating pads to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is perhaps the largest single charitable delivery of chemical heating pads for the Defense Forces.

The defenders will receive two types of heating pads: a pair of chemical hand warmers or a pair of shoe insoles. Their operating temperature is up to 45-60 °C, which will keep the defenders warm for up to 8 hours. These heating pads can be placed in shoes to keep feet warm, mittens, pockets, etc.

"To keep our defenders warm, WOG has purchased more than 1 million chemical heating pads. We wanted to deliver them as a gift for the Christmas and New Year holidays, but the situation at the border prevented us from doing so. Despite a slight delay, the soldiers will receive much-needed support in the coming days. The sets of chemical heating pads will be distributed among the TRO units that are defending Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces," said Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations.

"Most of the soldiers today are located in platoon strongholds and company strongholds. It is difficult to equip these places with stoves and other heating devices. Chemical heating pads allow the military to keep warm at least minimally and, most importantly, prevent hypothermia. Any support for the defenders is important in terms of improving their moral and psychological state, and providing them with chemical heating pads is also heating and helping to preserve the health of the defenders," said Volodymyr Sakhnevych, Colonel, Chief of Logistics, Deputy Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The synergy of responsible business and charitable organizations allows us to strengthen the country's defense capability and mobilization readiness, helping to bring our Victory closer. Nowadays, when the daily temperature is -10°C, the servicemen of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need individual heating means, in particular chemical hand and foot warmers, more than ever. That is why the cooperation of our foundation and the WOG filling station network within the project "We Warm Wherever Our People Are" is aimed at protecting the military personnel who are currently in the combat zone,"emphasized Oleksandr Pashynin, founder of the +380 Charitable Foundation.

The International Charitable Foundation "Eurovector" provided assistance in organizing the operational logistics for the reception and shipment of the humanitarian cargo.

Chemical hot water bottles contain iron powder, activated carbon, and heat-retaining substances. They are stored in a tightly sealed bag that should be opened immediately before use, so that the mixture is heated by air and the warmers will keep the defenders warm for 4-8 hours.