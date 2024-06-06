ukenru
We will feel the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station by the Russians for a long time to come - Alexander Ruvin

We will feel the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station by the Russians for a long time to come - Alexander Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74021 views

A year ago, Russian aggressors committed a terrible terrorist act on the territory of Ukraine – they blew up the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. Documentation of the consequences of this war crime against people and the environment continues to this day.

A year ago, Russian aggressors committed a terrible terrorist act on the territory of Ukraine – they blew up the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station. Documentation of the consequences of this war crime against people and the environment continues to this day.

What examinations were appointed and have already been conducted, how the analysis of the long – term consequences of the war crime of Russians takes place, what is the complexity of conducting some studies-this was stated by the director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive comment UNN.

As Alexander Ruvin noted, a comprehensive forensic examination was appointed to KNIISE after studying the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP dam. First of all, experts decided on the causes and mechanism of the explosion. This part has been fully investigated, and the relevant conclusions have been passed on to law enforcement agencies.

The second part, the engineering and environmental part, is much more extensive in the context of research objects, and work on it continues. According to the director of KNIISE, almost 30 institutions and organizations of participants, relevant ministries and departments were involved in its implementation.

The explosion of the Kakhovsky reservoir dam by the Russian military led to the onset of a socio-man-made and environmental catastrophe, the emergence of an environmental emergency. The result of the explosion was the related consequences of an" instantaneous " nature – rapid dehydration of the reservoir, powerful flooding and flooding of large areas below the dam, washing away significant volumes of silt, which led to biological, chemical, radiation and mechanical contamination of the water system, etc. In addition, the long – term consequences are analyzed-changes in the entire socio-technological system within the affected territories, which continue to manifest themselves even now. We will definitely feel the consequences for a long time to come

- said Alexander Ruvin.

He added that law enforcement agencies have collected huge amounts of information on the fact of the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station dam, which is currently being processed by all involved participants of the expert commission. In addition, a certain classification of the areas of work and areas of responsibility of the participants involved in the work has been developed.

"For example, the formation of registers of damaged communities, flooded and flooded houses and structures is an infrastructure aspect. Also, the issue of the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam for environmental damage and damage to the environment, drinking water supply in the region, agriculture and the energy system of Ukraine, etc.is raised in separate areas. The main difficulty lies in the Multi - Object nature of the study, tens of thousands of affected residential buildings number only in a few localities, not counting state-owned objects and commercial enterprises," the director of KNIISE explained.

At the same time, he clarified that the Institute's experts have also submitted a request to involve a specialist in the development of the Geoinformation system "environmental consequences of the Kakhovska HPP explosion", as an appendix to the conclusion of a comprehensive forensic examination to determine the environmental consequences of the Kakhovska HPP explosion. According to the director of KNIISE, such an auxiliary tool will be able to cover and structure spatial and positional data.

"In particular, we are talking about satellite images of the territory within which environmental changes occurred as of different dates, flooding of land with division into separate locations, the formation of silty sediments due to flooding of territories, chemical pollution of land, calculations of losses of Natural Resources and the amount of damage caused to the environment, etc.", summed up Alexander Ruvin.

Optional

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin previously saidthat the area of actual physical damage caused by the bombing of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station by the Russians in June last year is larger than as a result of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

"If we talk about actual physical destruction, then yes, more більша apparently, in the modern catastrophe caused by Russia, in fact, a larger territory was affected than the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. We just hope that the consequences of the hydroelectric power station explosion can be eliminated faster, after all. Perhaps there will be a restoration of the hydroelectric power station itself, a dam, a set of water, and the restoration of previous conditions. I don't know if it will be in 5, 10 or 20 years, but it is possible," said Alexander Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

