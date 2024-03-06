We will be able to exclude suppliers with a bad reputation in the market from tenders - Zhumadilov commented on options for strengthening sanctions for unscrupulous companies

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 95162 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62900 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 257542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222050 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187529 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228478 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250990 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156942 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372008 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34568 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 95251 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 257655 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204615 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222143 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17683 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26044 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26169 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60157 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67496 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

We will be able to exclude suppliers with a bad reputation in the market from tenders - Zhumadilov commented on options for strengthening sanctions for unscrupulous companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30429 views

The "State Logistics Operator" will be able to exclude suppliers with a bad reputation or a history of default from military supply tenders if the proposed legislative changes are approved.

We will be able to exclude suppliers with a bad reputation in the market from tenders - Zhumadilov commented on options for strengthening sanctions for unscrupulous companies

Strengthening of operational and economic sanctions against companies that have not fulfilled their obligations to other customers will allow the State Logistics Operator to cut them off from participating in tenders for the supply of food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This opinion was voiced by DOT Director General Arsen Zhumadilov during a briefing, answering a question from a journalist of UNN.

According to him, currently, the current legislation in terms of operational and economic sanctions regulates this issue in such a way that the requirement of disqualification from the tender can be applied to those suppliers who have not fulfilled their obligations to this particular customer who is part of the procedure. 

"Initially, the State Logistics Operator stipulated in the tender conditions that firms that failed to fulfill their obligations under contracts with the Defense Ministry could be excluded from tenders. But this requirement was canceled by a court decision.

"What we proposed in our first procedure as a requirement to prevent those who did not fulfill their obligations not to us, but to the Ministry of Defense - this requirement was indeed successful in the appeal, and it was one of the requirements that took off then. I am aware that there are some discussions that it might make sense to regulate at the legislative level, at least for the period of martial law, this right of customers to apply operational and economic sanctions against those suppliers who have not fulfilled their obligations not to this particular customer, but to another customer in the public sphere," Zhumadilov explained.

He added that the implementation of this initiative will allow the DOT to cut off firms with a dubious reputation from participating in tenders.

"I don't know whether this initiative will be implemented or whether it will go to the session hall. If it is implemented, of course, it will simplify our work somewhat, and then we will be able to really disqualify those suppliers who have, as they say, a bad reputation in the market. Because if it's just a bad reputation in the market now, it can't be a reason for disqualification. And when it is a failure to fulfill obligations and this requirement is already legally regulated and such that we can use it, it is another conversation," summarized the Director General of DOT.

Recall

MP from the Servant of the People party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky told UNN in an exclusive commentary that he plans to come up with such a legislative initiative.

"I will think about legislative initiatives to expand the right to apply operational and economic sanctions to suppliers who have not fulfilled their obligations to other public customers. Currently, the customer has such a right only in relation to those who have not fulfilled their obligations to this particular customer," Venislavsky said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14