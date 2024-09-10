We want it to be a medical institution of the level of Okhmatdyt: Kravchenko tells details about overhaul of children's hospital in Boyarka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155003 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153590 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188243 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77958 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49557 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59750 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88846 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67192 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188243 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20474 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150508 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149717 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153762 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144668 views
Actual
We want it to be a medical institution of the level of Okhmatdyt: Kravchenko tells details about overhaul of children's hospital in Boyarka

We want it to be a medical institution of the level of Okhmatdyt: Kravchenko tells details about overhaul of children's hospital in Boyarka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13713 views

The Boyarsky Children's Hospital is undergoing major repairs, including the arrangement of the Onco-Hematology Department and the reconstruction of the operating room. High-tech resuscitation equipment for newborns has been installed.

The children's hospital in Boyarka is undergoing a major overhaul: they are equipping the pediatric oncohematology department , reconstructing the operating room , and installing high-tech resuscitation equipment for newborns . This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko and added that the medical institution should be the best - the level of "Okhmatdyt", reports UNN.

"A modern and comfortable children's hospital with professional staff, accurate diagnostics, timely care and the latest equipment. This is the dream of every region and community.

Recently, I visited the regional children's hospital in Boyarka. We want it to be the best medical institution on the level of Okhmatdyt," said Kravchenko.

He noted that the medical facility is currently undergoing major repairs.

"In particular, we are equipping a pediatric oncohematology department for 25 patients. Doctors will be able to perform bone marrow transplants right here. And this will be available not only for those who live in Kyiv region, but also in other regions.

We are reconstructing the operating unit into 7 operating rooms. This will allow us to increase the number of surgical interventions by 3.5-4 thousand, as well as expand their range. And the main thing is to speed up the recovery of each patient.

We are planning to replace passenger and freight elevators to transport patients to the necessary departments as quickly as possible and without additional staff. Everything is done in accordance with the requirements of inclusiveness. We are completing the repair of the roof of the hospital's main building,"  added the RMA head.

According to him, thanks to the help of philanthropists, the hospital has recently installed high-tech resuscitation equipment for newborns. This includes an open resuscitation system, a ventilator, an incubator, etc. The cost of the equipment is over UAH 6 million.

"Thanks to the joint project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank, the hospital will soon receive equipment for thermal antibacterial treatment of medical waste, which will be further utilized. This is a unique infrastructure project that will allow us to save a lot of money on disposal. We have already completed the overhaul of the room where the equipment will be installed," he said.

In addition, Kravchenko also visited the Superhero School. It has been operating at the hospital since 2023. It is a state project under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Children who are treated in the hospital study at the school. And, according to the teachers, they are very eager to learn - they come to class long before they start.

"A space where children are not afraid and where real care and help live. This is what all hospitals for children should be like," he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv region

Contact us about advertising