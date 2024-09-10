We want it to be a medical institution of the level of Okhmatdyt: Kravchenko tells details about overhaul of children's hospital in Boyarka

The children's hospital in Boyarka is undergoing a major overhaul: they are equipping the pediatric oncohematology department , reconstructing the operating room , and installing high-tech resuscitation equipment for newborns . This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko and added that the medical institution should be the best - the level of "Okhmatdyt", reports UNN.

"A modern and comfortable children's hospital with professional staff, accurate diagnostics, timely care and the latest equipment. This is the dream of every region and community.

Recently, I visited the regional children's hospital in Boyarka. We want it to be the best medical institution on the level of Okhmatdyt," said Kravchenko.

He noted that the medical facility is currently undergoing major repairs.

"In particular, we are equipping a pediatric oncohematology department for 25 patients. Doctors will be able to perform bone marrow transplants right here. And this will be available not only for those who live in Kyiv region, but also in other regions.

We are reconstructing the operating unit into 7 operating rooms. This will allow us to increase the number of surgical interventions by 3.5-4 thousand, as well as expand their range. And the main thing is to speed up the recovery of each patient.

We are planning to replace passenger and freight elevators to transport patients to the necessary departments as quickly as possible and without additional staff. Everything is done in accordance with the requirements of inclusiveness. We are completing the repair of the roof of the hospital's main building," added the RMA head.

According to him, thanks to the help of philanthropists, the hospital has recently installed high-tech resuscitation equipment for newborns. This includes an open resuscitation system, a ventilator, an incubator, etc. The cost of the equipment is over UAH 6 million.

"Thanks to the joint project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank, the hospital will soon receive equipment for thermal antibacterial treatment of medical waste, which will be further utilized. This is a unique infrastructure project that will allow us to save a lot of money on disposal. We have already completed the overhaul of the room where the equipment will be installed," he said.

In addition, Kravchenko also visited the Superhero School. It has been operating at the hospital since 2023. It is a state project under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Children who are treated in the hospital study at the school. And, according to the teachers, they are very eager to learn - they come to class long before they start.

"A space where children are not afraid and where real care and help live. This is what all hospitals for children should be like," he summarized.