We should expect that changes to border crossing conditions may be made in the near future - Demchenko

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145744 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47470 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59457 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222758 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31916 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38918 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112081 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113039 views
We should expect that changes to border crossing conditions may be made in the near future - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16268 views

According to Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, changes to the rules for crossing the border for Ukrainian citizens can be expected in the near future, which will regulate the conditions for crossing the border for certain categories.

At the moment, no changes have been made to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 57, which regulates the rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens. However, it is expected that there may be changes in the near future to regulate the conditions for crossing the border.

This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports

Details [1

It should be understood that no changes have been made to Government Resolution No. 57, which regulates the rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens. Nevertheless, we should expect that in the near future, there may be changes to regulate all the issues arising from the legislation and there may be certain changes for certain categories, including the conditions for crossing the border

- Demchenko said.

He added that as soon as any changes are adopted, the State Border Guard Service will definitely warn about them. 

Recall 

Border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application when crossing the border, but only check military ID cards with the appropriate marks for men liable for military service. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics

