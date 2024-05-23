We should expect that changes to border crossing conditions may be made in the near future - Demchenko

At the moment, no changes have been made to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 57, which regulates the rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens. However, it is expected that there may be changes in the near future to regulate the conditions for crossing the border.

This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports .

It should be understood that no changes have been made to Government Resolution No. 57, which regulates the rules for crossing the state border by Ukrainian citizens. Nevertheless, we should expect that in the near future, there may be changes to regulate all the issues arising from the legislation and there may be certain changes for certain categories, including the conditions for crossing the border - Demchenko said.

He added that as soon as any changes are adopted, the State Border Guard Service will definitely warn about them.

Border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application when crossing the border, but only check military ID cards with the appropriate marks for men liable for military service.