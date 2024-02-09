"We needed this support yesterday": Ukraine's Ambassador to the US warns of missile shortage

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that Ukraine is running out of equipment, especially missiles and interceptors, but expressed optimism that U.S. lawmakers will break the deadlock and deliver aid to her country. She said this in an interview on Thursday on Bloomberg Television, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States said that her country is facing a "critical shortage" of military equipment.

"We still have enough people who want to fight - there is no choice, we are actually defending our homes - but we are running out of equipment, especially missiles and interceptors," said Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova. - "We needed this support yesterday.

Her comments come as the Biden administration's $60 billion request for Ukraine funding is still stalled on Capitol Hill. The Senate on Thursday voiced support for the military aid, but its fate in the House of Representatives is unclear, the newspaper said.

"I was very pleased to hear that it was very strong bipartisan support, certainly not final, just a first step in the right direction," she said. - "There is no alternative to continuing this support.

The funding continues to face an uphill battle in the House of Representatives, where some Republicans oppose increasing aid to Ukraine, and others want to tie it to stricter measures on the southern US border.

Asked what Ukraine will do if former US President Donald Trump is re-elected later this year, Markarova said that Ukraine should thank him for providing Javelin missiles during his administration.

"This is a democracy - we will work with the president that the American people elect," she said. - "The fight for freedom, the fight for independence, the fight for democracy and the values that we share - this has been, and we will work very hard to make sure that this is bipartisan. This is an all-American issue.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that the United States remains strong and continues to support us," Markarova added.

