What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 11266 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104271 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132060 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173275 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170446 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278051 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178086 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167063 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148755 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 36562 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 99975 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 97205 views
March 2, 05:19 AM • 101464 views
March 2, 05:34 AM • 52063 views
11:46 AM • 10982 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278027 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 246359 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 231537 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 256947 views
10:40 AM • 16516 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132060 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104551 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104641 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120869 views
"We needed this support yesterday": Ukraine's Ambassador to the US warns of missile shortage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27985 views

Ukraine's ambassador to the US said that Ukraine is running out of equipment such as missiles and interceptors, but she hopes that US lawmakers will break the deadlock and provide more aid.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that Ukraine is running out of equipment, especially missiles and interceptors, but expressed optimism that U.S. lawmakers will break the deadlock and deliver aid to her country. She said this in an interview on Thursday on Bloomberg Television, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States said that her country is facing a "critical shortage" of military equipment.

"We still have enough people who want to fight - there is no choice, we are actually defending our homes - but we are running out of equipment, especially missiles and interceptors," said Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova. - "We needed this support yesterday.

Her comments come as the Biden administration's $60 billion request for Ukraine funding is still stalled on Capitol Hill. The Senate on Thursday voiced support for the military aid, but its fate in the House of Representatives is unclear, the newspaper said.

"I was very pleased to hear that it was very strong bipartisan support, certainly not final, just a first step in the right direction," she said. - "There is no alternative to continuing this support.

The funding continues to face an uphill battle in the House of Representatives, where some Republicans oppose increasing aid to Ukraine, and others want to tie it to stricter measures on the southern US border.

Asked what Ukraine will do if former US President Donald Trump is re-elected later this year, Markarova said that Ukraine should thank him for providing Javelin missiles during his administration.

"This is a democracy - we will work with the president that the American people elect," she said. - "The fight for freedom, the fight for independence, the fight for democracy and the values that we share - this has been, and we will work very hard to make sure that this is bipartisan. This is an all-American issue.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that the United States remains strong and continues to support us," Markarova added.

Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues31.01.24, 23:58 • 30875 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising