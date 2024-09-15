We need to stop the fear of strong decisions that are objectively necessary: Zelensky reacts to attack on high-rise building in Kharkiv

Commenting on the occupiers' attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this terror can be stopped, but for this it is necessary to stop the fear of strong decisions that are objectively necessary, UNN reports .

The rescue operation in Kharkiv continues. Russian air strike with bombs. An ordinary residential building, a multi-story building, was damaged. There is a fire and rubble between the 9th and 12th floors. At this time, we know of almost 30 wounded, including children. All services are involved in rescuing people. I am grateful to everyone who is helping, - Zelensky wrote.

The President added that the world should help defend against Russian military aircraft, against dozens of guided bombs that take lives of Ukrainians every day.

This terror can be stopped. But to stop the terror, we need to stop the fear of strong decisions that are objectively necessary. Only determination can end this war justly. It is determination that most effectively protects against terror, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. The strike injured 25 people, including three children, caused a fire and the building was destroyed.