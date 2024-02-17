We have only one plan - Plan A: US Vice President is confident that the aid package for Ukraine will be voted for

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the United States has only one plan to help Ukraine, which she believes will be voted on by Congress. This was stated by Harris during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"We have only one plan - Plan A. Providing Ukraine with everything it needs. I emphasize that the indicators of where we need to be are bipartisan support in both houses of Congress. From the Senate and the House of Representatives. I am confident that the additional assistance package that is now before the House of Representatives, if it comes to a vote, will be voted for," Harris said.

Addendum

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress on a military aid package that is vital to preserving the US strategic partnership.