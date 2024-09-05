“We have been through a lot.” Borrell thanks Kuleba for his work

On Thursday, September 5, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell thanked Dmytro Kuleba, who was dismissed from the post of Ukraine's Foreign Minister the day before, for his cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Borrell's post in X.

Details

Borrell notedthat in a conversation with Kuleba, he "thanked him for his work".

Since my first visit to Kyiv in 2020, our joint mission to Donbas in January 2022, his participation in every EU Foreign Affairs Council since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, we have been through a lot - Borrell said.

For his part, former Foreign Minister Kuleba thanked the top EU diplomat and emphasized that he was the first to call him on February 24, 2022.

And you have always been the first to intervene and help Ukraine when bold decisions were needed - Kuleba said.

Recall

On Thursday, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Ukraine's Foreign Minister. On the same day, the Rada appointed Kuleba's first deputy Andriy Sybigaas the new Foreign Minister.