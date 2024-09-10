We can see what steps Moscow is planning: Zelenskyy promises tough action for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the intelligence reports and noted that Ukraine sees what steps are planned in Moscow and will act tough, UNN reports.

"Intelligence reports from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service. They contain details about the opportunities and threats available to Ukraine. We see what steps are planned in Moscow, and we will act accordingly - as tough as necessary for the sake of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

