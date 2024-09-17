Water supply to be cut in Donetsk region: list of settlements

Tomorrow, on September 18, water supply will be cut in four cities of Donetsk region due to repair work on the Donetsk water supply system, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be reduced. On September 18, at 8:00 a.m., specialists will start repairing the 2nd to 3rd lift of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

The head of the RMA assured that once the work is completed, water supply will be restored in full.

Recall

On September 16, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region, making 2,497 attacks. 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings, and three local residents were injured.