Water supply to be cut in Donetsk region: list of settlements
Kyiv • UNN
On September 18, water supply will be cut in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs at the Donetsk water supply system. The works will start at 8:00 a.m. and water supply will be resumed after they are completed.
Tomorrow, on September 18, water supply will be cut in four cities of Donetsk region due to repair work on the Donetsk water supply system, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be reduced. On September 18, at 8:00 a.m., specialists will start repairing the 2nd to 3rd lift of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System
The head of the RMA assured that once the work is completed, water supply will be restored in full.
Recall
On September 16, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region, making 2,497 attacks. 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings, and three local residents were injured.