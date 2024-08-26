Water supply in Zhytomyr will be on schedule: what is known

As a result of the Russian attack, the water supply situation is difficult, especially in Zhytomyr. There will be water only on schedule. This was announced by Dmytro Novytskyi, Deputy Director General of Kyivvodokanal, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The situation in Zhytomyr is quite complicated. They are switching to diesel generators. For now, water will be supplied on schedule. The situation in Lviv is also difficult, but water supply was restored at 11:00 a.m - Novytsky says.

Recall

The Zhytomyr Vodokanal reported suspension of water supply in Zhytomyr due to the city's power outage.