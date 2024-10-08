ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Water pipe burst near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv: station closed, traffic restricted

Water pipe burst near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv: station closed, traffic restricted

The Dorohozhychi metro station is closed due to a water main break, and trains are running non-stop. Traffic is restricted, trolleybuses have been rerouted, and city services are working to eliminate the consequences.

In Kyiv, the Dorohozhychi metro station is closed due to a water main break, trains are running non-stop, traffic is restricted, trolleybuses have changed their route, and city services are working to eliminate the consequences, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The city water supply network broke near the Dorohozhychi metro station. Due to the flooding of the underpass, the Dorohozhychi metro station was closed to entry and exit. Trains are running past the station without stopping," KCSA reported on social media.

As noted, trolleybuses #16 and #35 are detouring through the area with a breakdown on the neighboring Dorohozhytska Street (to Illienko Street). Traffic on Yuriy Illienko Street, near the Dorohozhychi metro station, is restricted in both directions.

"Work is underway to pump out the water. All necessary city services are working at the site," the statement said.

According to the city telegram channel Kyiv Komunalny, Kyivvodokanal reported that it was localizing a 500-diameter water supply network leak that occurred on Yuriy Illyenko Street near the Dorohozhychi metro station in Shevchenkivskyi district." 

"Due to the accident, the water supply pressure to consumers in the right-bank part of the city was reduced. The damage is being repaired and the pressure will be restored," the statement said.

It is also noted that the emergency crew of Kyivvodokanal localized the damage to the network that occurred on Bohdan Havrylyshyn Street in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Sewerage system bursts in one of Kyiv's districts: social media reports that houses nearby are without electricity08.08.24, 18:49 • 31244 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

