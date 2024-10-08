Water pipe burst near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv: station closed, traffic restricted

In Kyiv, the Dorohozhychi metro station is closed due to a water main break, trains are running non-stop, traffic is restricted, trolleybuses have changed their route, and city services are working to eliminate the consequences, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The city water supply network broke near the Dorohozhychi metro station. Due to the flooding of the underpass, the Dorohozhychi metro station was closed to entry and exit. Trains are running past the station without stopping," KCSA reported on social media.

As noted, trolleybuses #16 and #35 are detouring through the area with a breakdown on the neighboring Dorohozhytska Street (to Illienko Street). Traffic on Yuriy Illienko Street, near the Dorohozhychi metro station, is restricted in both directions.

"Work is underway to pump out the water. All necessary city services are working at the site," the statement said.

According to the city telegram channel Kyiv Komunalny, Kyivvodokanal reported that it was localizing a 500-diameter water supply network leak that occurred on Yuriy Illyenko Street near the Dorohozhychi metro station in Shevchenkivskyi district."

"Due to the accident, the water supply pressure to consumers in the right-bank part of the city was reduced. The damage is being repaired and the pressure will be restored," the statement said.

It is also noted that the emergency crew of Kyivvodokanal localized the damage to the network that occurred on Bohdan Havrylyshyn Street in Shevchenkivskyi district.

