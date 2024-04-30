ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175275 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Warm and without precipitation: what the weather will be like on April 30

Warm and without precipitation: what the weather will be like on April 30

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18964 views

On Tuesday, April 30, in most regions of Ukraine, warm, low cloudy weather without precipitation is expected, the temperature will be 4-9°C at night and 18-23°C during the day, except for the Transcarpathian region, where the temperature can rise to 25°C.

Warm and cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 30. Precipitation is not expected in most areas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

In Ukraine, no precipitation, only in the Crimea at night there will be short-term rain, in some places a thunderstorm. Northeast wind (southeast in the west of the country), 5-10 m / s, in the southeastern part of the day in some places gusts of 15-18 m / s.

Temperatures will be 4-9° at night, 8-13° in the south and east of the country; 18-23° during the day, up to 25° in Transcarpathia; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 0-5° at night, 13-18° during the day

- forecasters summarized.

Temperatures are 4-9° at night, 8-13° in the south and east of the country; 18-23° during the day, up to 25° in Transcarpathia; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 0-5° at night, 13-18° during the day.

Addendum

As of April 30, it is partly cloudy in Kyiv region, without precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 4-9°, during the day 18-23°; in Kyiv at night 7-9°, during the day about 20°.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

