Warm and without precipitation: what the weather will be like on April 30

Warm and cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 30. Precipitation is not expected in most areas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

In Ukraine, no precipitation, only in the Crimea at night there will be short-term rain, in some places a thunderstorm. Northeast wind (southeast in the west of the country), 5-10 m / s, in the southeastern part of the day in some places gusts of 15-18 m / s.

Temperatures will be 4-9° at night, 8-13° in the south and east of the country; 18-23° during the day, up to 25° in Transcarpathia; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 0-5° at night, 13-18° during the day - forecasters summarized.

Addendum

As of April 30, it is partly cloudy in Kyiv region, without precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 4-9°, during the day 18-23°; in Kyiv at night 7-9°, during the day about 20°.

