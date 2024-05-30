ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55669 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246301 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164656 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223600 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

War for Olimpex: two banks and one servant of the people probably helped Groza and Naumenko illegally sell the property of a grain terminal in the Odessa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22169 views

Groza and Naumenko illegally sold part of the Olimpex grain terminal in the Odessa region to themselves with the help of banks Vostok and Yuzhny and a deputy from the servant of the People Party.

Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko are trying to restore control over the Olimpex grain terminal in the Odessa region in all possible and impossible ways. To do this, they even illegally sold part of it to themselves, writes UNN.

Details

Grozy and Naumenko'S GNT Group received investment loans from Americans for the development of Olimpex in 2019 and 2021 secured by grain and terminal property. However, they refused to return the loan funds at the request of investors. And Groza and Naumenko did not want to lose control of the terminal, which was actually pledged.

Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group has blocked the operation of a grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict5/22/24, 9:00 AM • 351106 views

They decided to keep it using the method that scammers often use - by selling property through a number of laying companies. Banks Vostok and Yuzhny helped them in this.

Groza and Naumenko probably found convincing arguments that the beneficiary of Yuzhny, Yuriy Rodin, and the deputy of the Odessa City Council from the servant of the people faction Vadim Morokhovsky, who actually controls Bank Vostok and is a long-time friend of the motherland, helped businessmen check the planned scam.

In 1994, Rodina became a shareholder of Pivdenny bank. In 1999, Vadim Morokhovsky joined Pivdenny bank as chairman of the management board. Morokhovsky worked in the bank as early as 2011, until he left Yuzhny for Vostok Bank, which, according to Odessa residents, still retains control.

In the next article, UNN will describe in detail how Groza and Naumenko were able to sell half of the terminal, which was pledged to the Americans.

Recall

A number of companies belonging to the GNT Group of businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko have been evading taxes worth millions of hryvnias for years , using "risky" enterprises.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising