War for Olimpex: two banks and one servant of the people probably helped Groza and Naumenko illegally sell the property of a grain terminal in the Odessa region

Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko are trying to restore control over the Olimpex grain terminal in the Odessa region in all possible and impossible ways. To do this, they even illegally sold part of it to themselves, writes UNN.

Details

Grozy and Naumenko'S GNT Group received investment loans from Americans for the development of Olimpex in 2019 and 2021 secured by grain and terminal property. However, they refused to return the loan funds at the request of investors. And Groza and Naumenko did not want to lose control of the terminal, which was actually pledged.

Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group has blocked the operation of a grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict

They decided to keep it using the method that scammers often use - by selling property through a number of laying companies. Banks Vostok and Yuzhny helped them in this.

Groza and Naumenko probably found convincing arguments that the beneficiary of Yuzhny, Yuriy Rodin, and the deputy of the Odessa City Council from the servant of the people faction Vadim Morokhovsky, who actually controls Bank Vostok and is a long-time friend of the motherland, helped businessmen check the planned scam.

In 1994, Rodina became a shareholder of Pivdenny bank. In 1999, Vadim Morokhovsky joined Pivdenny bank as chairman of the management board. Morokhovsky worked in the bank as early as 2011, until he left Yuzhny for Vostok Bank, which, according to Odessa residents, still retains control.

In the next article, UNN will describe in detail how Groza and Naumenko were able to sell half of the terminal, which was pledged to the Americans.

Recall

A number of companies belonging to the GNT Group of businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko have been evading taxes worth millions of hryvnias for years , using "risky" enterprises.