Voting results at the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon: innovation, impact and prospects for implementation

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 28620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 129038 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 181915 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 113962 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349257 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176005 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146565 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196601 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125526 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108380 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.5m/s
74%
Popular news

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 12054 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 10817 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 10591 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 14781 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 9756 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 9896 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 28596 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 92066 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 129008 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 181891 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24142 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26669 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40444 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48832 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137316 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Voting results at the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon: innovation, impact and prospects for implementation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14043 views

The winners of the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon have been selected. The jury evaluated the projects based on the criteria of meeting the needs of communities, feasibility, innovation, and social impact.

Voting results at the 100 Ideas for Cities Hackathon: innovation, impact and prospects for implementation

As part of the large-scale project "Hackathon 100 Ideas for Cities", the results are being summarized and the winners are being determined. The official announcement is scheduled for the All-Ukrainian Forum of Mayors on November 8 in Kyiv.

The jury consisted of experts from various fields,  and now the best ideas for rebuilding Ukrainian cities after the war have been selected. The competition brought together architects, urbanists, community representatives, and international experts who jointly searched for the most innovative and realistic solutions to address today's challenges. Each jury member shared his or her impressions of the process, which helped to form a holistic view of the future of rebuilding Ukrainian cities.

How were the winners determined?

Iryna Yarmolenko, the author and executive director of the project,  says: 

"The process of selecting the winners was quite complex and multifaceted. We evaluated each project according to clearly defined criteria, such as relevance to the needs of the community, feasibility, innovation, and social impact. Each of these aspects mattered, as it was important not only to create beautiful concepts, but also to understand how they can really change people's lives on the ground.

In addition, the jury dealt with a variety of projects, from small landscape concepts to large-scale urban solutions. "Our goal was to find a balance between ambitious projects and those that are ready for implementation. We were looking for projects that could be implemented in a short time, but also have the potential to be scaled up to other communities," Iryna added.

Key evaluation criteria

Each of the jury members had their own priorities when evaluating the projects. For example, Christian Wittig, an international expert in architecture and urbanism, emphasizes the importance of social value and community involvement: "We evaluated not only the technical implementation or the aesthetic aspect, but also the extent to which the project will contribute to community integration. Cities are rebuilt not only through architecture, but also through people's interaction and participation in the rebuilding process. This helps cities preserve their identity and find new ways of development.

Innovation and compliance of projects with modern challenges also played an important role. Luigi Fiumara, an architect from Italy, notes: "it was especially important for me to see how the projects meet the needs of the new Ukrainian society — not only at the material level, but also at the level of soul and spirit. Projects that offer non-standard solutions to social and infrastructure problems stand out for their originality and potential to become a symbol of rebirth.

Olga Syutikova, UNDP environment specialist and biotechnologist engineer, emphasized realism: "I always paid attention to how ready the project is to be implemented in specific conditions. The war has made its own adjustments to the plans of many cities, so it is important that projects are not just innovative, but also meet modern realities.

Discussion and consensus building

The discussion process between the jury members was intense and sometimes emotional. Zoryana Tikhonchuk, who also served as chairman of the jury committee and coordinators, emphasizes: "the discussions were lively, because each of us has our own view on what is a priority in recovery. This is natural, as everyone has their own experience and focus. However, this is what makes our decisions balanced — as a result, we took into account both the social and architectural aspects of each project.

These discussions helped the jury come to a common decision that took into account the diversity of approaches. "We managed to find a balance between creativity and realism. Some projects needed clarification and refinement, but it is important that a large percentage of them have great potential for implementation," adds Iryna Yarmolenko.

Zoryana Tikhonchuk and Iryna Yarmolenko

Prospects for implementation

One of the key questions raised by the jury was the practical implementation of the projects. Iryna Yarmolenko expressed optimism about this: "We have long ago started negotiations with various organizations that could support the implementation of many projects. The Dream platform, with which we have been actively working since the start of the project, should also help to attract the necessary resources, and the active role of local governments is crucial here.

Christian Wittig also emphasized the importance of social investment: "The projects we have seen bring not only material innovations, but also hope for local communities. This is especially important for cities such as Kreminna, Bakhmut, and Mariupol, which are currently occupied but have a huge potential for recovery in the future, and we wanted to support and preserve this hope through the Hackathon.

Community reviews

Zoryana Tikhonchuk notes that the feedback from communities regarding the proposed projects is mostly positive. 

"Local communities appreciate the attention to their needs and see these projects as real opportunities for infrastructure development and improvement of living conditions. It is important that the projects meet the specific needs of the communities and are not detached from reality. Some communities were expecting design estimates, but this is not possible within the framework of the Hackathon. The cost of project ideas ranges from UAH 50 to 200 thousand, and the project design document is a full-fledged certified activity of UAH 1 million and above."

Zoryana Tikhonchuk

This opinion is supported by other members of the jury. Olha Siutikova emphasizes: "Although the projects differ in scale and complexity, each of them is important for a particular community. We tried to objectively assess all aspects and at the same time take into account their specifics." Olha Siutikova even shared her impressions: "There are some real masterpieces among the projects. For example, the concept of Maria Prymachenko Park in Ivankiv or the project of a rehabilitation center in Poltava. They not only meet the needs of communities but also have the potential to become new symbols of urban architecture.

Future plans

The next step after the Hackathon will be further cooperation with communities and investors to scale the best projects, and we still have more than a hundred applications that have not been selected by the architects this season. Iryna Yarmolenko summarizes: "We plan to continue to work actively to attract investment and hope for support from international organizations. We would like to help communities at all stages - from the preparation of project documentation to the practical implementation of solutions.

This hackathon was an important stage on the way to the restoration of Ukrainian cities. The projects presented offer not only new infrastructure solutions, but also innovative approaches to social revival. And most importantly, they give hope for a better future for many Ukrainian communities.

In the next publications, UNN plans to familiarize readers with the projects in more detail.

About Hackathon "100 Ideas for Cities"

One of the largest projects to restore Ukrainian cities after the war is the Hackathon "100 ideas for cities", organized by The Project innovation and reconstruction for society (IRS) and the NGO "Сlub of Mayors".

The hackathon has already brought significant results, bringing together 63 developed architectural ideas for participating communities from all over Ukraine. Currently, 250 applications have already been received from communities in 22 regions, which is about a hundred communities. the project involves 139 formed architectural teams, 20% from abroad: Belgium, Chile, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

We, the project participants and organizers, have a responsible task to implement several projects that are important not only for a single community but for the whole of Ukraine. We also plan to provide the Office of the President and the Prime Minister with unified solutions that can become the basis for the development of similar projects in many communities in Ukraine, including schools, kindergartens, ASCs, rehabilitation centers, memorials, and sports infrastructure

author of the project, IRS Director Iryna Yarmolenko
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88