Voters are unlikely to forgive the son of the former mayor of Kharkiv for serving time abroad during the war

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 5452 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 25203 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 22872 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 28469 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110361 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116848 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148221 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142699 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179134 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62452 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 72922 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100461 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62300 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37595 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 25403 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288503 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240322 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 5659 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100461 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148234 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108954 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108795 views
Voters are unlikely to forgive the son of the former mayor of Kharkiv for serving time abroad during the war

Voters are unlikely to forgive the son of the former mayor of Kharkiv for serving time abroad during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 166004 views

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of the former mayor of Kharkiv, who has been living abroad during the Russian invasion, may not find political support if he returns to Ukraine

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, can be forgotten as a politician. Voters are unlikely to forgive him for being abroad almost from the very beginning of the large-scale invasion. Most likely, his father's surname will not help him build a political career either, political analyst Igor Reiterovich said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

In an interview, Kyrylo Kernes said that he met the full-scale war at home, but in March 2022 he left to live in Germany. On his social media, he calls himself a "fan of Kharkiv." At the same time, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, he has never mentioned the shelling of his hometown and the deaths of Kharkiv residents. Recently, Kyrylo Kernes appeared in the media and even hinted at political ambitions.

Reiterovich noted that it is currently impossible to predict how voters will treat those who "disappeared from the radar" on February 24 and then returned.

"But judging by the reaction of people to the activities of certain politicians or political forces in the context of their involvement in the war and resistance to Russian aggression, I think that people who spend 2 years or more abroad and then try to return will have no chance," he said.

According to him, where the candidates were during the full-scale war and what they were doing will be a marker for voters.

"Those who cannot reasonably explain how they helped - there is no point in entering politics, because it will definitely be an obstacle for them that they will not jump over. And in this case, while he (Kyrylo Kernes - ed.) is accusing someone who was with Kharkiv residents and did everything for the city to survive and develop, and who was hiding abroad... In my opinion, we can forget about such people," the political scientist emphasized.

Reiterovich also believes that his father's surname, which is well known to every Kharkiv citizen, is unlikely to help Kyrylo Kernes build a political career in Ukraine.

"If you look at the history of Ukrainian politics, we have had attempts to play on certain names. But, as a rule, they did not end well. To say that we have any serious political dynasties, this has never happened in Ukrainian politics. On the one hand, this is because our politics is not as long as in the United States, for example. There have been virtually no cases of sons or daughters of famous politicians making a brilliant career. Siblings could still somehow figure in politics, but children usually do not. Ukrainians take this quite seriously," he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN told in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the hands of the Kremlin. In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war is also surprising.

We also reported that Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region.

Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to promote Russian goals in Ukraine. UNN's sources reportedthat Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising