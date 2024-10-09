Voloshyn: Russian Federation concentrates personnel of assault groups in Zaporizhzhya on frontline positions

The Russians have not yet launched more active assault operations near Robotyno and near Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia, but are concentrating the personnel of these assault groups on the front lines. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"As for whether they have started more active assault operations in the areas in Zaporizhzhia - near Robotyne, near Pryiutne. They have not started these assaults yet. But I want to say that the enemy is already concentrating the personnel of these assault groups on the front lines. The enemy is conducting reconnaissance and search operations to conduct reconnaissance and identify our front line, to find out where we have firepower," said Voloshyn.

He noted that the Russians could launch more active assault operations in about 3-5 days to capture certain Ukrainian positions and improve their tactical position by changing the configuration of the combat line in their favor

"Our intelligence has not detected the formation of offensive groups. That is, assault groups are currently being formed from those units of the formations operating in this area. In particular, these are motorized rifle units and units of their airborne assault troops. They are also creating units that will carry out consolidation. That is, an assault group consisting of small groups of infantry from 5 to 10 people will carry out assaults, and then they will be followed by consolidation groups," said Voloshyn.

Addendum

In late September, Voloshin statedthat Russians were gathering personnel in the area of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region, to prepare assault units for assault operations.

On October 5, Voloshyn reportedthat new Russian assault groups were being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, and in a few days is likely to intensify new assault operations.