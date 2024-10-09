Voloshyn: Russian Federation concentrates personnel of assault groups in Zaporizhzhya on frontline positions

ukenru
11:19 PM • 60551 views

08:24 PM • 102749 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165862 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137226 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142790 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138912 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181676 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172293 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98040 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 109300 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 111398 views
February 28, 07:04 PM • 43636 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 50907 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165857 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181675 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172292 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 199673 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188635 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141550 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 141617 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 146344 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137781 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154682 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10658 views

The Russians are concentrating assault groups on the front lines near Robotyne and Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia. Active assault operations may begin in 3-5 days with small groups of infantry to capture Ukrainian positions.

The Russians have not yet launched more active assault operations near Robotyno and near Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia, but are concentrating the personnel of these assault groups on the front lines. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"As for whether they have started more active assault operations in the areas in Zaporizhzhia - near Robotyne, near Pryiutne. They have not started these assaults yet. But I want to say that the enemy is already concentrating the personnel of these assault groups on the front lines. The enemy is conducting reconnaissance and search operations to conduct reconnaissance and identify our front line, to find out where we have firepower," said Voloshyn. 

He noted that the Russians could launch more active assault operations in about 3-5 days to capture certain Ukrainian positions and improve their tactical position by changing the configuration of the combat line in their favor 

"Our intelligence has not detected the formation of offensive groups. That is, assault groups are currently being formed from those units of the formations operating in this area. In particular, these are motorized rifle units and units of their airborne assault troops. They are also creating units that will carry out consolidation. That is, an assault group consisting of small groups of infantry from 5 to 10 people will carry out assaults, and then they will be followed by consolidation groups," said Voloshyn. 

Addendum

In late September, Voloshin statedthat Russians were gathering personnel in the area of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region, to prepare assault units for assault operations. 

On October 5, Voloshyn reportedthat new Russian assault groups were being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, and in a few days is likely to intensify new assault operations. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ukraineUkraine

