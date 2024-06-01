Voloshin commented on the situation in the Zolochiv direction

Now everything is calm in the Zolochiv direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, the correspondent of UNN reports .

When asked what the situation is in the Zolochiv direction, Voloshin said: "Now everything is calm and we need to prepare Of course.as for the fact that the enemy is carrying out some actions there, this is not yet the case.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, stated that the Russian occupiers have really concentrated all their efforts on the Lipetsk and Volchansky directions. However, it is possible that the enemy may step up its actions in the Zolochiv direction.