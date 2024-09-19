Visual signs of pollution of the Desna River in Kyiv region have decreased, water has brightened and there is no smell - State Agency of Water Resources

In the Kyiv region, there is a decrease in visual signs of pollution of the Desna River, the water has brightened, there is no smell, no fish freeze, but organic pollution of the Seim River in Sumy region is recorded. This was reported on Thursday by the State Water Agency, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 18.09.2024, there is a decrease in visual signs of pollution of the Desna River in Kyiv region, no movement is recorded, minor signs of pollution are recorded approximately 336 km (between the villages of Litky and Rozhny) from the confluence of the Seim River. The water has brightened, there is no odor, no freezing of fish and other aquatic bioresources is observed," the statement said, citing Deputy Head of the Ministry Ihor Hopchak.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine for Water Resources, "over the past day, the movement of pollution has not been visually recorded." "At the same time, the results of laboratory tests indicate a change in water quality indicators in the near-coastal area of the Desna River (from the village of Litky to the confluence). The main reasons for this are the natural features of the river bottom relief and the nature of the current," the statement said.

According to the results of water samples of the Seim River and the Desna River taken on 17.09.2024, "organic pollution continues to be recorded". "In addition, there is a repeated organic pollution of the Seim River in Sumy region, which is moving towards Chernihiv region.

As indicated, the water management organizations of the State Agency of Ukraine for Water Resources are taking measures to oxygenate the water of the Desna River using 4 aeration plants.

