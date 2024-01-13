ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Vietnam's ex-health minister sentenced to 18 years for buying covid tests at inflated prices

Vietnam's ex-health minister sentenced to 18 years for buying covid tests at inflated prices

In Vietnam, ex-ministers, officials, and other officials received various prison sentences for participating in a corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of public funds during the purchase of COVID-19 tests.

A court in Vietnam has handed down a verdict in a corruption case involving COVID-19 tests. The former Minister of Health was sentenced to 18 years in prison for bribes of $2.25 million, and the former Minister of Science received three years for maladministration. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The penalties were imposed on two former ministers and several officials as part of an investigation into Viet A Technology Corp, a private medical company accused of producing COVID-19 tests for the state healthcare system at inflated prices.

Accordingly, former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long was sentenced to 18 years, and former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh received a 3-year prison term. The court also handed down sentences ranging from 18 months to 15 years in prison to 35 other individuals, mostly officials, who were involved in the corruption scandal.

A local firm that ordered a state research unit to produce coronavirus test kits has been accused of colluding with officials. According to the authorities, the firm unreasonably inflated prices and illegally earned more than $50 million from the sale of the tests.

Add

These decisions fit into the framework of Vietnam's large-scale campaign against corruption, which has already led to the resignations of numerous high-ranking officials, including the former president and prime minister.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

