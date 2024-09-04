Verkhovna Rada supports resignation of Strilets as head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection

The Verkhovna Rada supported the statement of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets on his resignation, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"244 MPs voted in favor of Ruslan Strilets' resignation from the post of minister.

Addendum

Ruslan Strilets has been the head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine since April 14, 2022. Prior to that, he headed the ministry for almost six months as acting head instead of Roman Abramovsky, who was dismissed in November 2021.

Mr. Strelets also worked at the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine before it was split into two ministries. He was the Deputy Director of the Department for Waste Management, Environmental Safety and Transition to a Circular Economy, and was also the Deputy Minister of Ecology.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, Ruslan Strilets submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada .