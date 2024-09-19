Verkhovna Rada supports Bezuhla's dismissal from the National Security Committee

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of MP Maryana Bezuglaya from the position of Deputy Committee on defense and a member of the Committee. Now Bezuglaya is a member of the Committee on foreign Affairs, said MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.

The Rada has just dismissed Mariana Bezuhla from her position as Deputy Defense Committee Deputy and a member of the committee. She became a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In favor - 252 - Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

Bezuhla has already commented on the deputies' decision.

Glory to Ukraine! P.S. I retain my security clearance and access to state secrets, of course. I am fluent in English," Bezuhla wrote on Telegram.

UNN wrote that the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee.