Verkhovna Rada supports Bezuhla's dismissal from the National Security Committee
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the dismissal of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Defense Committee. Bezuhla has now become a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, with 252 MPs voting in favor of this decision.
Bezuhla has already commented on the deputies' decision.
Glory to Ukraine! P.S. I retain my security clearance and access to state secrets, of course. I am fluent in English," Bezuhla wrote on Telegram.
UNN wrote that the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee.