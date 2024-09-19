Verkhovna Rada supports Bezuhla's dismissal from the National Security Committee

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Actual
Verkhovna Rada supports Bezuhla's dismissal from the National Security Committee

Verkhovna Rada supports Bezuhla's dismissal from the National Security Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16877 views

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the dismissal of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Defense Committee. Bezuhla has now become a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, with 252 MPs voting in favor of this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of MP Maryana Bezuglaya from the position of Deputy Committee on defense and a member of the Committee. Now Bezuglaya is a member of the Committee on foreign Affairs, said MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN. 

The Rada has just dismissed Mariana Bezuhla from her position as Deputy Defense Committee Deputy and a member of the committee.  She became a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In favor - 252

- Honcharenko wrote on Telegram. 

Bezuhla has already commented on the deputies' decision.

Glory to Ukraine! P.S. I retain my security clearance and access to state secrets, of course. I am fluent in English," Bezuhla wrote on Telegram.

UNN wrote that the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

