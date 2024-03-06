$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26204 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 94002 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Venislavskyi told what issues in the mobilization bill the relevant committee plans to consider tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26720 views

The committee plans to consider the issue of postponement of mobilization for those who care for the disabled, as well as the issue of demobilization and discharge from military service in the government's draft law on mobilization.

Venislavskyi told what issues in the mobilization bill the relevant committee plans to consider tomorrow

On Thursday, March 7, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to continue consideration of the government's mobilization bill, in particular, to consider the issue of deferral from mobilization for persons liable for military service who care for persons with disabilities, as well as the issue of demobilization and dismissal from service. This was stated during a briefing by MP from the "Servant of the People", member of the committee Fedir Venislavsky, reports UNN.

First of all, we cannot talk about which specific rules will remain. The committee's decision is one of the elements of the legislative process. But the final decision is made by the parliamentary hall, and any MP who has submitted legislative proposals or amendments to this draft law may insist on either taking into account or confirming a particular legislative proposal during its voting. Therefore, the committee's decision contains only, let's say, recommendations to the parliament on which provisions to take into account and which should be rejected,

- Venislavsky said.

Details

He noted that today the committee considered issues that had not been previously considered.

In particular, we reviewed the recommendations and conclusion of the NACP, which, according to the law, has the right to provide its expert opinions and recommendations to any draft law. They made six comments, which we partially took into account and partially rejected. We took the vast majority into account before we even received this opinion, because we considered them in blocks. And we have already resolved the issues that concerned the NACP,

- Venislavsky added.

The MP said that the committee also discussed the issues that remain unresolved regarding reservations, the postponement of military service during mobilization for persons who care for a person with a disability.

It is also one of the most sensitive issues for Ukrainian citizens. The largest number of appeals from Ukrainian citizens to each MP have been received regarding this issue, the legal status and the possibility of obtaining a deferment from the draft for persons who care for persons with disabilities, especially those of the third group. I probably received more than a thousand such appeals to my e-mail address,

- said the MP.

Venislavsky also noted that tomorrow, March 7, representatives of the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health will be invited to a meeting of the committee that will continue to consider the draft law to "once again carefully analyze all medical, social and military aspects in order to come to some kind of agreed decision.

Unfortunately, the possibility of obtaining a draft deferment for persons caring for persons with disabilities has been and remains one of the most common options for abuse. And, according to statistics provided to us by the Ministry of Social Policy, the number of people with disabilities who received this disability after the full-scale invasion has increased many times over the average number that Ukraine maintained during the pre-war period,

- said the committee member.

Tomorrow, it is also planned to consider the criteria that the committee will propose in the final version of the committee's conclusion on the possibility of dismissal from military service during martial law.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence currently allows only one restriction on citizens liable for military service in the draft law on mobilization - the right to drive vehicles. Restrictions on the right to travel abroad and the blocking of funds are planned to be removed by the second reading.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
