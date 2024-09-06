Venislavskyi on ignoring “Reserve+” by police and TCR employees: we will raise this at the committee

The issue of the refusal of employees of the TCR or police to recognize the legal force of the generated military registration documents in the "Reserve+" application is constantly under the control of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. MP Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the committee, told UNN that the issue will be raised at the committee.

Details

Venislavskyi commented on situations where police officers or employees of the TCR refuse to accept military registration documents generated in the Reserve+ app and still demand paper documents.

We constantly keep such issues under the control of the committee and draw the attention of our colleagues to prevent this from happening... We will raise this issue at the committee - Venislavsky said.

Addendum

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko reported to UNN that the Ministry of Defense is constantly explaining to police and employees of the TCR the legal force of the generated military registration documents in the "Reserve+" application.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, starting June 18, the military registration document in the Reserve+ system has the same legal force as a paper military ID card.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that he would ask the Defense Ministry to work with the TCR on the inadmissibility of removing drivers from buses.

Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health to deal with situations when wounded soldiers are forced to go to the medical examination center on their own