Venislavskyi on ignoring “Reserve+” by police and TCR employees: we will raise this at the committee

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77505 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48913 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59253 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88337 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66643 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200905 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202935 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150486 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149693 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144648 views
Venislavskyi on ignoring “Reserve+” by police and TCR employees: we will raise this at the committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80710 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security is keeping the issue of recognizing electronic military records in the “Reserve+” system under control. MP Venislavsky said that the issue would be raised at a meeting of the committee.

The issue of the refusal of employees of the TCR or police to recognize the legal force of the generated military registration documents in the "Reserve+" application is constantly under the control of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. MP Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the committee, told UNN that the issue will be raised at the committee.

Details

Venislavskyi commented on situations where police officers or employees of the TCR refuse to accept military registration documents generated in the Reserve+ app and still demand paper documents.

We constantly keep such issues under the control of the committee and draw the attention of our colleagues to prevent this from happening... We will raise this issue at the committee

- Venislavsky said.

Addendum

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko reported to UNN that the Ministry of Defense is constantly explaining to police and employees of the TCR the legal force of the generated military registration documents in the "Reserve+" application.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, starting June 18, the military registration document in the Reserve+ system has the same legal force as a paper military ID card.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that he would ask the Defense Ministry to work with the TCR on the inadmissibility of removing drivers from buses.

Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health to deal with situations when wounded soldiers are forced to go to the medical examination center on their own

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics

