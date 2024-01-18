Vadym Stolar Foundation launches project to support women in wartime

The Vadym Stolar Foundation has launched the project "Feminine Me" aimed at supporting women in difficult times of war. The first meeting within the club will take place this Saturday, according to the organization's website, UNN reports.

"Between the shelling and work, raising children, caring for their neighbors and everyday activities, our women often forget about themselves. However, it is important to take care of and restore ourselves no matter what, to take care of ourselves for the sake of our future. To unite on this path, we are announcing the start of meetings in a women's club called "Feminine Me", where professional experts on femininity will help women understand how to take care of themselves and the time they need to devote to themselves even during the war. In addition, our meetings will allow women to expand their circle of acquaintances and find soul mates," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

The report states that women who were forced to leave their homes or were left homeless as a result of hostilities, those who lost their loved ones in the war, and wives of military personnel are invited to join the women's club. Its first meeting will take place next Saturday.

In order to determine the areas that interest women the most, the club organizers conducted a survey on the Foundation's social media , where they were asked to choose from the following options:

women's health, proper nutrition and self-care;

psychological support, practices, therapy;

makeup, ability to choose clothes, self-presentation;

self-confidence, pronunciation, public speaking;

computer literacy, resume creation, job search.

Based on the results of the survey, priority topics for future club meetings will be set.

"It is extremely important to take care of your inner world. About the beauty of your soul. After all, a woman's beauty comes from within, and no external beauty can be complete if it is not revitalized by internal beauty. Your femininity, beauty is your self-awareness, and it is reflected in your eyes," says Natalia Sukhomlyn, an analytical psychologist, certified specialist in working with MACs (metaphorical association cards), and a certified member of the international professional association Guild of Integrative Psychology and the National Psychological Association.

The first meeting of the club will be held on January 20. Those interested in participating are invited to fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/MBa1npSvgCMuu4wS9