5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 2997 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 21740 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 20834 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 26535 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110057 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116804 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148089 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142692 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179129 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172780 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation launches project to support women in wartime

Vadym Stolar Foundation launches project to support women in wartime

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24992 views

Vadym Stolar's Foundation has launched the Feminine Me project to support women during the war.

The Vadym Stolar Foundation has launched the project "Feminine Me" aimed at supporting women in difficult times of war. The first meeting within the club will take place this Saturday, according to the organization's website, UNN reports.

"Between the shelling and work, raising children, caring for their neighbors and everyday activities, our women often forget about themselves. However, it is important to take care of and restore ourselves no matter what, to take care of ourselves for the sake of our future. To unite on this path, we are announcing the start of meetings in a women's club called "Feminine Me", where professional experts on femininity will help women understand how to take care of themselves and the time they need to devote to themselves even during the war. In addition, our meetings will allow women to expand their circle of acquaintances and find soul mates," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

Image

The report states that women who were forced to leave their homes or were left homeless as a result of hostilities, those who lost their loved ones in the war, and wives of military personnel are invited to join the women's club. Its first meeting will take place next Saturday.

In order to determine the areas that interest women the most, the club organizers conducted a survey on the Foundation's social media , where they were asked to choose from the following options:

  • women's health, proper nutrition and self-care;
  • psychological support, practices, therapy;
  • makeup, ability to choose clothes, self-presentation;
  • self-confidence, pronunciation, public speaking;
  • computer literacy, resume creation, job search.
Image

Based on the results of the survey, priority topics for future club meetings will be set.

"It is extremely important to take care of your inner world. About the beauty of your soul. After all, a woman's beauty comes from within, and no external beauty can be complete if it is not revitalized by internal beauty. Your femininity, beauty is your self-awareness, and it is reflected in your eyes," says Natalia Sukhomlyn, an analytical psychologist, certified specialist in working with MACs (metaphorical association cards), and a certified member of the international professional association Guild of Integrative Psychology and the National Psychological Association.

Image

The first meeting of the club will be held on January 20. Those interested in participating are invited to fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/MBa1npSvgCMuu4wS9

Lilia Podolyak

Society

