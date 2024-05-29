Usyk - Fury: date of the rematch became known

A rematch between undisputed heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Saudi General Directorate for entertainment Turki Alalshikh said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

A rematch between undisputed champion Alexander Usyk and champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled for December 21, 2024 during the season in Riyadh... The world will once again watch another historic battle - written by Alalshikh in X.

Usik - Fury: promoter confirmed the activation of the rematch clause and said when to expect the fight

Recall

Usyk became the first absolute champion in gavivate, defeating Fury.