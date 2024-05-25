Usik - Fury: promoter confirmed the activation of the rematch clause and said when to expect the fight

Boxer Tyson Fury officially activated the rematch clause to meet with Ukrainian Alexander Usik. This was announced by the American promoter Fury Bob Arum in an interview talkSPORT, writes UNN.

Details

Fury lost to Usik in Saudi Arabia last Saturday, ending his winless streak and losing his WBC heavyweight title.

But Fury is desperate to fight for his belts as soon as possible and his promoter Arum has announced when the rematch is likely to take place.

“There is a rematch clause and Tyson has taken advantage of that clause and that fight will take place either at the end of the year or early next year. It will take place again in Riyadh. That's the contract that both fighters signed,” Arum said.

"Let's see what happens in the rematch. I think there will be a lot of interest and whether you win or lose, I would like to see Tyson, who I believe will win the rematch," he added.

However, it remains to be seen whether Fury will be able to fight Usik for all four belts, as the IBF title is expected to become vacant, the publication writes.

And Arum has also stated that Fury could fight Anthony Joshua next year.

The long-awaited fight with Joshua has been a long time coming, but an agreement between Fury's promoter Frank Warren and AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn has not been reached, the publication writes.

Usyk and Fury will fight for a rematch for the three main heavyweight belts