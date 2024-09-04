US will take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war - State Department

The United States will continue to take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war against Russia, said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

Details

"We've already seen the impact on Ukraine of North Korea's support for this war when it comes to the transfer of weapons that have appeared on the battlefield, and we will continue to take action to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and to hold North Korea accountable for its support for this war." - said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, commenting on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's announcement that he would fully support Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact this would have on nuclear-armed North Korea.

