US will take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war - State Department

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223042 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107108 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 93828 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 39039 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86907 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223042 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211702 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212662 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56282 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158098 views
US will take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war - State Department

US will take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war - State Department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70958 views

The US will take action against Russia for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting the war. The U.S. State Department announces the impact of North Korean weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The United States will continue to take steps to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for supporting this war against Russia, said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

Details

"We've already seen the impact on Ukraine of North Korea's support for this war when it comes to the transfer of weapons that have appeared on the battlefield, and we will continue to take action to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and to hold North Korea accountable for its support for this war." - said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, commenting on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's announcement that he would fully support Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact this would have on nuclear-armed North Korea.

Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles02.09.24, 12:52 • 51399 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

